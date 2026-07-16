Fatima Sana Shaikh says it is ‘heartbreaking’ to watch Sonam Wangchuk’s health deteriorate, calls for immediate dialogue

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Fatima Sana Shaikh has voiced her support for engineer and activist Sonam Wangchuk amid his deteriorating health.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Dangal’ actress, on Thursday, shared an emotional note on social media. Fatima said it is heartbreaking to watch Wangchuk’s health deteriorate and called for immediate conversations to find a resolution. Sharing his photos from the protest, Fatima wrote, “It’s now been 19 days! We cannot keep waiting until it’s too late to start listening… Someone like Sonam Wangchuk, who has given so much to this country, shouldn’t have to risk his health just to be heard.. Whatever your politics, a student’s future is worth protecting. It’s really very heartbreaking to watch someone like him deteriorate like this.”

“I hope this ends with dialogue, not us losing Sonam wangchuk! The youth of today will carry this nation forward. The least we can do is stand by them and support their right to a fair future. #sonamwangchuk #protectsonamwangchuk,” she added.

Several celebrities from the film fraternity, including Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman, Prakash Raj, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Abhay Deol, Soni Razdan, and Omi Vaidya, had earlier shown their support for Wangchuk.

Shabana Azmi made an emotional appeal urging the activist to end his hunger strike. She stated that India still needs his guidance, vision, and leadership. The veteran actress had written on Instagram, “Dear Sonam Wangchuk, Our country needs people like you. You are standing against injustice and standing up for the truth, and we are proud of you. Therefore, we humbly request you to end your fast, because your guidance and support inspire and encourage our students. This struggle has a long road ahead, and it is important for you to remain healthy so that you can continue to lead and guide. We stand with you.”

Sonam Wangchuk has entered the 19th day of his hunger strike at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, where he has been protesting against alleged irregularities in competitive examinations. He has demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, citing concerns over issues within the examination system.

--IANS

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