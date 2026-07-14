Hockey India names squads for inaugural Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Hockey India on Tuesday announced the Indian Sub-Junior men's and women's squads for the inaugural Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship Muscat 2026, which will be held in Muscat, Oman, from July 20 to 25. The continental tournament will also serve as the Asian qualifying event for the inaugural FIH U18 Youth Hockey5s World Cup.

Seven teams will compete in each category, with the men's event featuring hosts Oman, India, Pakistan, Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh. The women's competition will see India face Pakistan, Oman, China, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Iran.

The Indian squads were selected from 15-member national camps currently underway in Chandigarh for the boys and Bhopal for the girls.

The Sub-Junior women's side will be led by Sweety Kujur and includes goalkeepers Khili Kumari and Mahak Parihar. Nilam Topno and Kiran Ekka have been named in defence, while Diya, Pushpa Manjhi and Shruti Kumari will operate in midfield. Nousheen Naz and Sandeepa Kumari complete the forward line alongside captain Sweety.

Speaking after the squad announcement, women's coach Rani expressed confidence in the team's preparations.

“We have selected a balanced squad with a good mix of skill, speed and character. The players have worked extremely hard during the preparatory camp and have shown great commitment to improving every aspect of their game.”

“Hockey5s is a fast-paced format that demands quick decision-making, adaptability and high energy, and we have focused on these areas throughout our preparations. This tournament will be a valuable platform for our young players to test themselves against some of the best teams in Asia. We are confident they will embrace the challenge, play fearless hockey and represent India with pride,” she added.

The Sub-Junior men's team will be captained by Ketan Kushwaha. The squad includes goalkeepers Sawan Kumar and Ayush Rajak, defenders Karan Gautam and Ashish Tani Purti, midfielders Rahul Yadav and Romit Pal, and forwards Prahalad Rajbhar, Arshdeep Singh and Shahrukh Ali.

Men's coach Sardar Singh believes the squad is well-equipped to make an impact in Oman.

“The squad has earned its place through consistent performances and a strong work ethic during the training camp. Hockey5s is an exciting format that rewards speed, creativity and composure under pressure, and the boys have adapted well to its unique demands. Our emphasis has been on building a cohesive unit that can execute our plans with confidence while playing an attacking brand of hockey. This championship is an excellent opportunity for these young players to gain international exposure and showcase their potential. We are looking forward to a strong performance and hope to make the country proud.”

With qualification for the inaugural FIH U18 Youth Hockey5s World Cup at stake, India will look to make a strong start in the first edition of the continental championship and continue its rich tradition of success in age-group hockey.

Indian squads for the Youth Hockey5s Asian Championship, Muscat 2026:

Sub-Jr Women

Goalkeepers: Khili Kumari, Mahak Parihar

Defenders: Nilam Topno, Kiran Ekka

Midfielders: Diya, Pushpa Manjhi, Shruti Kumari

Forwards: Nousheen Naz, Sandeepa Kumari, Sweety Kujur (c)

Sub-Jr Men

Goalkeepers: Sawan Kumar, Ayush Rajak

Defenders: Karan Gautam, Ashish Tani Purti

Midfielders: Rahul Yadav, Romit Pal

Forwards: Ketan Kushwaha (c), Prahalad Rajbhar, Arshdeep Singh, Shahrukh Ali

--IANS

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