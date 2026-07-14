India and Ghana discuss strengthening maritime, port sector cooperation

Accra, July 14 (IANS) India’s High Commissioner designate to Ghana, Surinder Bhagat, paid a courtesy call on Major-General Paul Seidu Tanye-Kulono, Acting Director General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA).

According to the High Commission, the meeting provided an opportunity to exchange views on strengthening India-Ghana cooperation in the maritime and port sectors.

“India remains committed to further advancing its longstanding partnership with Ghana through stronger economic engagement and mutually beneficial cooperation,” the High Commission wrote on X.

Last week, the High Commissioner called on Kamal-Deen Ali, Director General of the Ghana Maritime Authority, to discuss matters relating to the welfare, safety, and wellbeing of Indian seafarers and crew members in Ghanaian waters.

According to the High Commission, the discussions focused on strengthening cooperation to ensure the safe and secure facilitation of Indian maritime personnel, addressing the concerns of Indian seafarers, and enhancing coordination between the High Commission of India and the Ghana Maritime Authority for their continued well-being.

“The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of India and Ghana to promoting maritime safety, safeguarding the interests of seafarers, and further strengthening bilateral maritime cooperation,” the High Commission wrote on X.

The High Commissioner designate arrived in Ghana last month and was welcomed by Parameswaran, Second Secretary and members of the High Commission of India team.

“High Commissioner-designate Shri Surinder Bhagat arrived in Accra, Ghana today and was accorded a warm welcome by Shri V.N. Parameswaran, Second Secretary and members of the High Commission of India team. We look forward to further strengthening the enduring friendship and partnership between India and Ghana under his leadership,” the High Commission wrote on X.

India-Ghana relations have traditionally been warm and friendly, based on a solid foundation anchored in shared values and common vision. India opened its representative office in Accra in 1953, prior to Ghana’s independence, and established full-fledged diplomatic relations with Ghana in 1957, immediately after it attained independence.

–IANS

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