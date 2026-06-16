Hockey India congratulates midfielder Jyoti on completing 100 international caps

Auckland, June 16 (IANS) Hockey India congratulated midfielder Jyoti on reaching a significant milestone of 100 International Caps during India's match against Japan at the FIH Women’s Hockey Nations Cup in New Zealand on Tuesday.

Jyoti from Haryana made her international debut in 2019 in a bilateral Test Series against Malaysia. Renowned for her strong work ethic and calm presence in the midfield, she has been crucial to India's international performances.

Throughout her career, Jyoti has competed for India in various esteemed tournaments. She was part of the squad that won bronze at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games and contributed to the team securing gold in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy in Ranchi and Rajgir. Additionally, she has participated in the FIH Hockey Pro League and Asia Cup campaigns, among other significant international events, aiding the team's consistent success over the years.

Expressing her happiness on reaching the milestone, Jyoti said, "Representing India has always been the greatest honour of my life. Completing 100 international matches is a proud moment for me and one that I will cherish forever. I would like to remember my family and thank my coaches, teammates and everyone who has supported me throughout this journey."

She added, "Every time I wear the Indian jersey, it motivates me to give my best for the country. The journey has taught me valuable lessons and helped me grow both as a player and as a person. I hope to continue contributing to the team's success and create many more special memories with them.”

Meanwhile, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey congratulated Jyoti on the achievement and praised her commitment.

"Hockey India congratulates Jyoti on the remarkable achievement of completing 100 international caps. Reaching this milestone is a testament to her dedication, consistency and hard work over the years. She has been an important member of the Indian Women's Hockey Team and has always displayed tremendous commitment whenever she has represented the country. We are proud of her accomplishments and wish her the very best for the future,” he said.

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh also congratulated Jyoti on achieving the milestone and praised her contributions to the Indian Women's Hockey Team.

“Completing 100 International Caps is a significant achievement and reflects Jyoti's perseverance and commitment to the sport. Over the years, she has established herself as a dependable player and has contributed immensely to the growth and success of the Indian Women's Hockey Team. Her journey serves as an inspiration for young players aspiring to represent the country at the highest level," he said.

--IANS

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