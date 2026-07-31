Centre revamps Urban Affairs Ministry with two-department structure

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs and Power, Manohar Lal, chaired the Parliamentary Consultative Committee meeting on Urban Planning and informed the ministry will now function through two separate departments to strengthen urban governance, an official statement said on Friday.

According to the minister, restructuring created separate departments -- namely the Department of Capital Development (DCD) (Rajdhani Vikas Vibhag) and the Department of Urban Development (DUD) (Shahari Vikas Vibhag) -- to strengthen institutional capacity, improve administrative efficiency and enhance urban governance, enabling greater focus on the diverse and evolving needs of urban India.

The ministry’s initiatives in urban planning are guided by the objective of creating liveable, resilient and citizen-centric cities, according to him.

The minister emphasised that effective urban planning, robust urban governance, water security and continuous capacity building are essential for meeting the aspirations of India’s rapidly urbanising population and ensuring balanced urban growth.

The government is adopting a holistic approach towards urban development by integrating planning, infrastructure, governance and service delivery.

He noted that these efforts are aimed at improving the quality of life of citizens while building cities that are environmentally sustainable, economically vibrant and technologically enabled.

The minister reiterated the importance of collaborative policymaking and constructive dialogue in shaping the future of India’s cities.

Members of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee shared their views and suggestions on various aspects of urban planning and governance.

The minister welcomed their inputs and assured that appropriate follow-up action would be taken to further strengthen the Ministry’s initiatives in the urban sector.

Secretary, Department of Capital Development, D. Thara, made a detailed presentation on the Ministry’s urban planning initiatives and the roadmap for sustainable urban development.

Meanwhile, reaffirming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, Member of Parliament Tokhan Sahu said that the ministry is working closely to promote planned, sustainable and future-ready urban development across the country.

—IANS

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