Hockey India announces free entry for men’s Asian Champions Trophy Punjab

New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Hockey India has announced free entry for spectators at the men’s Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026, giving fans an opportunity to watch Asia’s leading hockey teams in action in Jalandhar and Mohali from October 27 to November 5.

The tournament will feature 20 matches across two venues — Olympian Surjit Singh Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar and Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Mohali. Jalandhar will host all league-stage matches from October 27 to November 2, while the semi-finals and medal matches will take place in Mohali on November 4 and 5.

Spectators can obtain complimentary entry passes through the Ticketgenie website or its mobile application. After registering, fans can select their preferred fixtures and receive a digital pass featuring a QR code, which must be scanned at the venue for entry.

The initiative aims to make elite international hockey more accessible to fans in Punjab, a state with a rich hockey tradition, while encouraging greater public participation in the sport.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said the decision was intended to bring more supporters into the stands and allow them to experience the excitement of international hockey firsthand.

“By making entry free for the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026, we hope to bring more supporters to the stands and give them an opportunity to experience the excitement of top-level international hockey,” he said.

Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh also expressed hope that both venues would witness strong spectator turnout, highlighting the importance of engaging families, young players and hockey enthusiasts through accessible matchday experiences.

“Hockey has always enjoyed a special place in Punjab, and we want fans to be part of this celebration of the sport. Our objective is to make hockey more accessible and bring fans closer to the game. Free entry at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026 is a step in that direction, allowing families, young players and hockey enthusiasts to witness Asia’s best teams compete in Jalandhar and Mohali,” the Secretary General said.

India will begin their campaign against Bangladesh on October 27 before facing China on October 29, Japan on October 30, Malaysia on November 1 and South Korea on November 2.

--IANS

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