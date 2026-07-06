HM Amit Shah to lead event dedicated to Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Kolkata today

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a special commemorative programme in Kolkata on Monday as part of the two-year official commemoration of the 125th Birth anniversary of ‘Bharat Kesari’ Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

The Ministry of Culture, in association with the Government of West Bengal, will organise the special commemorative programme at Milan Mela Prangan, Kolkata, the official said in a statement.

The event will also be attended by Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal, Ministry of Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal and other distinguished dignitaries.

The Ministry of Culture had announced a two-year nationwide commemoration of the 125th birth anniversary of Bharat Kesari Syama Prasad Mookerjee in 2025.

The commemoration honours the enduring legacy of the visionary statesman, educationist, parliamentarian and nationalist leader whose contributions significantly shaped India’s political, cultural, educational and industrial landscape.

The programme at Milan Mela Prangan will commence with floral tributes by Home Minister Amit Shah and other dignitaries at the residence of Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Bhawanipore, Kolkata.

Thereafter, HM Shah will visit Eco Park to perform the Bhoomi Poojan and lay the foundation stone for the proposed 125-foot statue of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, a landmark initiative to honour his enduring contribution to the nation, said the statement.

A special exhibition dedicated to the life and legacy of Mookerjee will also be inaugurated at Milan Mela Prangan. Through rare photographs, archival documents and immersive multimedia displays, the exhibition traces his personal journey, ideological vision, educational reforms, and his pivotal role in strengthening India’s democratic institutions and industrial development.

The commemorative programme at Milan Mela Prangan will feature the mass singing of Vande Mataram, followed by a grand musical tribute titled "Sur, Sanskriti evam Rashtra" by Centre For Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT).

The production will feature 57 accomplished artists representing diverse streams of Indian classical, folk and traditional music, reflecting India's rich cultural heritage and spirit of unity, said the statement.

Conceived as a musical narrative, the programme celebrates Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee's enduring ideals of cultural nationalism, national integration, education and civilisational values. The musical ensemble is directed by Padma Shri Tarun Bhattacharya, it said.

The programme will also include the screening of a short film depicting the life and contributions of Mookerjee. The programme will also witness the release of a special video showcasing the foundation stone laying of the proposed 125-foot statue of Mookerjee.

The two-year nationwide commemoration reflects the Government of India’s commitment to preserving and promoting the enduring legacy of one of the country’s foremost nation builders, inspiring present and future generations through his ideals of nationalism, public service, and unwavering dedication to India’s unity and progress, said the Ministry of Culture.

--IANS

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