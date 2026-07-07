July 07, 2026 9:02 AM हिंदी

HM Amit Shah to launch 70 lakh tree plantation drive in Delhi today

HM Amit Shah to launch 70 lakh tree plantation drive in Delhi today

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Tuesday inaugurate the Delhi government's ambitious drive to plant 70 lakh trees – a campaign that will be supported by the NDMC by organising a "Mega Tree Plantation Drive" at 34 locations.

Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal said that under this special campaign, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has set a target of planting around 600 trees and 50,000 shrubs. More than 50,000 planting pits have already been prepared.

He said native, environmentally sustainable tree species, including Peepal, Neem, Jamun, Imli, Champa, Ashoka, Gulmohar, and Amaltas, will be planted.

In addition, ornamental and native shrubs such as Hamelia, Justicia, Canna, Lily, Murraya and several other species will be planted to enhance the biodiversity and aesthetic appeal of NDMC's green spaces.

Chahal stated that all NDMC Council Members, Heads of Departments (HODs), officers and employees will participate in the plantation drive by planting trees at different locations across the Council area.

He said that for NDMC, plantation is not merely a one-day programme but a continuous people's movement.

Under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam – On Sunday" campaign, NDMC has completed 31 consecutive Sunday plantation drives, he said.

Besides these weekly drives, plantation activities are also regularly undertaken during national festivals, special occasions and various public events, he said.

He added that the campaign has witnessed enthusiastic participation from Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), Market Traders Associations (MTAs), schools, institutions and residents, making it a true example of Jan Bhagidari (people's participation).

Highlighting NDMC's environmental achievements, Chahal said that NDMC presently maintains 1,450 acres of green spaces, including six iconic parks, 122 colony parks, 981 CPWD-maintained parks, 52 school green areas, 51 roundabouts, 14 market gardens and nearly 15,000 avenue trees.

Despite covering only about 3 per cent of Delhi's geographical area, NDMC contributes nearly 55 per cent of the Capital's green cover, making it one of the greenest urban local bodies in the country.

--IANS

rs/

LATEST NEWS

Arjun Kapoor gets emotional as he ‘let’s go’ of Anshula Kapoor, says she represents their mom ‘every step of the way’

Arjun Kapoor gets emotional as he ‘let’s go’ of Anshula Kapoor, says she represents their mom ‘every step of the way’

Munmun Dutta voices outrage over rape, murder of Bengal minor girl

Munmun Dutta voices outrage over rape, murder of Bengal minor girl

FIFA WC: Belgium shatters co-hosts USA's dream in the last 16

FIFA WC: Belgium shatter co-hosts USA's dream in the last 16

Ameesha Patel reveals stark difference between Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, calls them 'two extremes'

Ameesha Patel reveals stark difference between Sunny Deol & Bobby Deol, calls them 'two extremes'

Fery stuns Dimitrov to make Wimbledon QF

Wimbledon: Fery stuns Dimitrov to make maiden Grand Slam QF

Trump leaves for NATO summit in Ankara

Trump leaves for NATO summit in Ankara

Ram Kapoor compliments Akanksha Chamola for bikini look, says he would undergo 'boob job' to own one

Ram Kapoor compliments Akanksha Chamola for bikini look, says he would undergo 'boob job' to own one

Maha Congress to launch statewide protest today over Ram Mandir donation row

Maha Congress to launch statewide protest today over Ram Mandir donation row

Infantino admits Trump called over Balogun case, defends FIFA judicial independence

Infantino defends FIFA judicial independence, admits Trump called over Balogun case

I leave with a clear conscience: Ronaldo bid goodbye to FIFA WC

I leave with a clear conscience: Ronaldo bid goodbye to FIFA WC