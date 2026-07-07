HM Amit Shah to launch 70 lakh tree plantation drive in Delhi today

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Tuesday inaugurate the Delhi government's ambitious drive to plant 70 lakh trees – a campaign that will be supported by the NDMC by organising a "Mega Tree Plantation Drive" at 34 locations.

Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal said that under this special campaign, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has set a target of planting around 600 trees and 50,000 shrubs. More than 50,000 planting pits have already been prepared.

He said native, environmentally sustainable tree species, including Peepal, Neem, Jamun, Imli, Champa, Ashoka, Gulmohar, and Amaltas, will be planted.

In addition, ornamental and native shrubs such as Hamelia, Justicia, Canna, Lily, Murraya and several other species will be planted to enhance the biodiversity and aesthetic appeal of NDMC's green spaces.

Chahal stated that all NDMC Council Members, Heads of Departments (HODs), officers and employees will participate in the plantation drive by planting trees at different locations across the Council area.

He said that for NDMC, plantation is not merely a one-day programme but a continuous people's movement.

Under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam – On Sunday" campaign, NDMC has completed 31 consecutive Sunday plantation drives, he said.

Besides these weekly drives, plantation activities are also regularly undertaken during national festivals, special occasions and various public events, he said.

He added that the campaign has witnessed enthusiastic participation from Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), Market Traders Associations (MTAs), schools, institutions and residents, making it a true example of Jan Bhagidari (people's participation).

Highlighting NDMC's environmental achievements, Chahal said that NDMC presently maintains 1,450 acres of green spaces, including six iconic parks, 122 colony parks, 981 CPWD-maintained parks, 52 school green areas, 51 roundabouts, 14 market gardens and nearly 15,000 avenue trees.

Despite covering only about 3 per cent of Delhi's geographical area, NDMC contributes nearly 55 per cent of the Capital's green cover, making it one of the greenest urban local bodies in the country.

--IANS

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