GM Breweries Q1 net profit falls 30 pc sequentially to Rs 37.74 crore

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) GM Breweries, one of the largest manufacturers of country liquor in the state of Maharashtra, has reported a 30.2 per cent sequential decline in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of FY27.

The Maharashtra-based alcoholic beverages maker reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 37.74 crore for the quarter ended June 30 (Q1 FY27), down from Rs 54.07 crore in the preceding January-March quarter (Q4 FY26), according to its exchange filing.

On a year-on-year basis, however, net profit rose 45 per cent from Rs 26 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year (Q1 FY26).

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 802.9 crore in Q1 FY27, down 1.23 per cent from Rs 812.09 crore recorded in the previous quarter.

Compared with the year-ago period, revenue increased 26 per cent from Rs 638 crore.

The company's total income also declined sequentially by 2.52 per cent to Rs 808.45 crore from Rs 829.42 crore in Q4 FY26.

Despite the quarter-on-quarter moderation, GM Breweries delivered improved operational performance compared with the same quarter last year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 53 per cent year-on-year to Rs 47 crore from Rs 30 crore in Q1 FY26.

Its EBITDA margin expanded to 5.8 per cent during the quarter, compared with 4.78 per cent a year earlier, as per its filing.

Earnings per share (EPS) also increased to Rs 16.52 in the first quarter from Rs 11.32 in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

GM Breweries, which manufactures and markets country liquor (CL) and Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), owns brands such as G.M. Santra, G.M. Doctor and G.M. Limbu Punch.

The company operates an automated bottling plant in Maharashtra's Thane district with a production capacity of around 50,000 cases per day.

The company approved its financial results at its board meeting held on July 9 and submitted them to the stock exchanges on July 13.

--IANS

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