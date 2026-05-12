May 12, 2026 7:36 PM हिंदी

'Historic occasion': Devajit Saikia hails Himanta Sarma’s swearing-in ceremony

'Historic occasion': Devajit Saikia hails Himanta Sarma’s swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) BCCI secretary Devajit Lon Saikia congratulated Himanta Biswa Sarma after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Assam for a second consecutive term, describing the ceremony as a “historic” and “momentous occasion” attended by over one lakh people in the presence of Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and several distinguished dignitaries.

Saikia said the massive public turnout reflected the “faith and aspirations” of the people of Assam and wished Sarma and his team continued success in leading the state towards greater progress and prosperity.

"Honoured to attend the historic swearing-in ceremony of Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma as the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Assam for a second consecutive term. A truly solemn and momentous occasion, graced by the presence of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Hon’ble Home Minister Amit Shah, several distinguished dignitaries, and an overwhelming gathering of more than one lakh people.

The immense public enthusiasm reflected the faith and aspirations of the people of Assam. Wishing Dr. Sarma and his team continued success in steering the state towards greater progress and prosperity," the BCCI secretary posted on social media.

Sarma was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Assam for the second consecutive term after the Bharatiya Janata Party registered a hat-trick of victories in the state Assembly elections. At a function attended by Narendra Modi and a host of National Democratic Alliance leaders, Governor Lakshman Acharya administered the oath of office to Sarma, while four leaders also took the oath as ministers.

The BJP won 82 out of the 126 seats in the Assembly. Along with its allies, Bodoland Peoples Front and Asom Gana Parishad, which bagged 10 seats each, the BJP-led NDA touched 102 seats. Sarma defeated Congress nominee Bidisha Neog by a margin of over 89,400 votes in the Jalukbari constituency.

The Congress managed 19 seats, while ally Raijor Dal won two. Polling for the elections was held on April 9 and witnessed a record voter turnout of 85.9 per cent, significantly higher than the 82 per cent recorded in 2021.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

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