Hindus under threat amid escalating Islamist extremist campaign in Bangladesh: Report

Dhaka, June 9 (IANS) Bangladesh is witnessing mounting concerns over communal violence and the safety of Hindu minority communities amid extremist campaigns in several areas of the country.

One of the most concerning developments is the growing pressure from radical Islamist groups demanding the demolition of a major Hindu religious site in Palashbari Upazila of Gaibandha district.

What initially appeared to be a localised controversy has rapidly evolved into a broader ideological trend targeting Hindu religious symbols and institutions across the country, a report has stated.

Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury, Editor of the Bangladeshi newspaper 'Blitz' warned that unless the global community urgently exerts strong pressure on the Bangladeshi authorities to contain these “sinister” campaigns by Islamist extremists against Hindus and their religious institutions and act against those inciting religious hatred, Bangladesh risks sliding into “a dangerous cycle of communal violence.”

“Failure to act in time could result in Bangladesh ultimately becoming a slaughterhouse for Hindus, and a fresh wave of violence or even genocide could begin at any time,” he wrote in Blitz.

According to the expert, following the February 12 general elections, several citizens, particularly members of religious minorities, hoped for relief from insecurity, intimidation, and political uncertainty associated with the “controversial rule” of the former Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

“Yet recent developments suggest that extremist forces are once again attempting to exploit religious sentiments and communal divisions to destabilise the country and undermine democratic institutions,” he added.

Choudhury stated that the campaign against Hindu minorities intensified following claims made by former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over the murder of Bangladeshi radical Islamist leader Sharif Osman Hadi.

“Soon afterwards, several pro-Pakistan and pro-Turkey online activists launched coordinated campaigns portraying the Gaibandha religious complex as an alleged extension of Indian influence. Without presenting credible evidence, they began accusing project caretaker Harichandra Taroni Das of being linked to Indian intelligence agencies and claimed the project was funded by India’s external intelligence organisation, R&AW,” he highlighted.

Choudhury alleged that several pro-Pakistan and pro-Turkey propagandists are operating from French and American soil to continue such “notorious propaganda."

“These online activists are even instigating Bangladeshi people to actualise Ghazwa-e-Hind by waging jihad against India while simultaneously calling upon their followers to begin the mass slaughter of Hindus in Bangladesh. It may be mentioned here that one of these propagandists had earlier openly called upon his followers to wage jihad against Israel and carry out the mass slaughter of Jews,” he mentioned.

Emphasising that the government of Bangladesh now faces a "critical test", Choudhury said that Bangladeshi authorities must ensure the protection of all citizens and religious institutions while decisively curbing any attempts to incite violence or communal hatred.

He further stressed the need for law enforcement agencies to closely monitor the activities of extremist groups, investigate threats against religious sites, and take strict legal action against individuals promoting violence.

--IANS

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