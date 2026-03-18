Hinduphobia resolution gains traction in US

Washington, March 18 (IANS) A resolution condemning Hinduphobia and anti-Hindu bigotry is gaining traction in the US state of Minnesota, with more than 400 community members backing the move and lawmakers hearing testimony on rising incidents targeting Hindu Americans.

Introduced in the Minnesota Senate on March 9, the resolution seeks to formally recognise discrimination faced by Hindu Americans and reaffirm the state's commitment to religious freedom, pluralism, and mutual respect.

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA), which has led advocacy efforts, stated the initiative reflects sustained engagement by the Hindu community to secure recognition and protection.

Community leaders testified before the Minnesota Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee, citing incidents reported across the state and country. These included hate speech targeting a temple in Edina, thefts at priests' homes in Maple Grove, and past vandalism and intimidation directed at Hindu institutions.

"Hate without a name often gets ignored," Neha Markanda, director of CoHNA's Minnesota chapter, told the committee. "Institutional recognition from Minnesota lawmakers is critical to reassuring the broader community that their pain is seen -- and that together we uphold the promise of safety and dignity for every Minnesotan."

A letter submitted by members of the Hindu community urged lawmakers to support the resolution. Signed by more than 400 Minnesotans within days, it called for greater awareness of Hinduphobia, improved reporting mechanisms for hate incidents, and stronger inclusion of Hindu communities in anti-bias and diversity initiatives, a media release said.

The effort has drawn support from other faith groups. Ethan Roberts, deputy executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council, told lawmakers that confronting religious hatred requires clear acknowledgement.

"The Hindu community is clearly being targeted. We, as Jews, know the danger when hatred is minimised, dismissed, or left unnamed, and that's why this resolution matters," he said.

CoHNA members said such testimony highlights a broader coalition backing the measure and the need to recognise anti-Hindu bias with the same seriousness as other forms of hate.

Advocates also pointed to wider trends. They cited incidents across the country, including temple shootings, assaults, and online hate campaigns. A 2022 Rutgers University report documented anti-Hindu disinformation and harassment on social media and warned of the potential for real-life violence.

The CoHNA stated its Minnesota chapter has been working with lawmakers, community members, and local stakeholders to provide data and raise awareness of Hindu Americans' concerns.

Hindu Americans have long contributed to the social, cultural, and economic fabric of Minnesota and the United States, CoHNA said. Supporters said ensuring that they can practise their faith freely and without fear is essential to upholding the values of equality and mutual respect, it added.

The organisation said it will continue working with lawmakers, community leaders, and interfaith partners to advance the resolution and broader efforts to counter religious discrimination.

In recent years, US states have increasingly moved to address hate crimes and religious bias as incidents targeting minority communities have drawn attention. Several legislatures have considered measures recognising specific forms of discrimination within broader diversity frameworks.

Minnesota, with a growing Indian-origin population, has seen increased civic engagement from diaspora groups, with advocacy organisations playing a more visible role in policy discussions on inclusion, civil rights and religious freedom.

--IANS

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