Hinduism unites, not divides: Opposition on Sara Ali Khan temple row

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) A controversy erupted on Wednesday after Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan was asked to submit an affidavit if she wishes to seek blessings at the Badrinath and Kedarnath temples.

The matter has drawn strong reactions from the Opposition, with Samajwadi Party MLA Ashutosh Verma asserting that the Hindu religion and Hindutva are meant to bring people together.

The row took place after Badri-Kedar Temple Committee Chairman Hemant Dwivedi, on Tuesday, said that all non-Hindus will be required to submit an affidavit if they wish to seek blessings at the temples, henceforth.

MLA Verma told IANS, "Whoever is involved in such things neither understands the true meaning of the Hindu religion nor 'Hindutva'."

Highlighting that Sara Ali Khan had done a film based on Kedarnath, he said, "Sara Ali Khan had done such a good film on Kedarnath, which inspired many people to visit the place. No one, among the 140 crore Indians, should be prohibited from visiting any place. Everyone is free to go wherever he or she wants; that is the democratic right granted to all Indians."

The SP leader alleged that BJP members are involved in the incident. "Such divisive policies, where BJP members are involved, are not appropriate," he said.

Purnea MP, Pappu Yadav, maintained that worship is solely connected to one's belief system. He said, "Any person can visit a gurdwara, church, temple, or a mosque; nobody can stop him or her. Whether it is Shirdi Sai Baba's shrine or Ajmer Sharif Dargah, people are allowed to go everywhere since it is related to one's belief. To give a certificate for such a thing has not been our culture and tradition. I believe it's wrong."

However, the BJP defended the decision of the Temple Committee. Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said, "Everyone here is 'Sanatani'. 'Sanatan' has no beginning and no end. All religions are 1000-1500 years old. 'Sanatan' is the ultimate truth. She is also 'Sanatani'. What is the problem for her to give an affidavit?"

Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi told IANS, "Kedarnath, Badrinath, are pilgrimage sites for those who follow the 'Sanatan' religion, and if we are visiting those places of worship, we should have belief in the Hindu religion. "

He added that these are not just tourist places, but for those who fully believe in the 'Sanatan' religion.

BJP Spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo claimed there are many holy places of Muslims or Christians where Hindus are not allowed to enter. He said, "This is the decision of the Kedarnath Temple Management Committee, but whoever is questioning this should think that a non-practicing Muslim is not allowed to visit Mecca, Madinah. And whether any Hindu is allowed to be sprinkled with the holy water by the Pope at Vatican city?

He asserted that there should be a similar practice in all religions. "Sara Ali Khan will have to accept the decision of the Kedarnath Temple," he said.

--IANS

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