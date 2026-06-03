June 03, 2026 8:19 PM हिंदी

Dinesh Karthik hails RCB’s title defence in IPL 2026, calls it ‘unbelievable feeling’

Dinesh Karthik hails Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s title defence in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, calls it ‘unbelievable feeling. Photo credit: IANS

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting coach and mentor Dinesh Karthik described the franchise’s successful defence of their Indian Premier League (IPL) crown in the recent season as an ‘unbelievable feeling’, while crediting the players for their consistency and skill in making the side victorious.

At the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, RCB defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets to defend the title they won at the same venue in 2025. “One thing the plan and another thing the boys have to have skill and deliver it on the given day, which they have done so consistently, and we're so proud of the team.

“Absolutely ecstatic – we were dreaming something like this would happen, but when it does happen in reality, it hits you, and it's definitely an unbelievable feeling,” said Karthik in a video posted by the IPL on its social media accounts on Wednesday.

RCB became only the third team in IPL history to defend their title after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI). The victory capped a season where senior players and emerging talents combined to deliver for the franchise under pressure.

“Really happy for all the fans – they've been with us through thick and thin, and I'm happy that we're able to put smiles back on their faces. I think, for the whole journey, I'm not able to pinpoint one, because there have been different challenges from the start till the day we finished.

“I think as a backroom staff, we're proud of what we've achieved. But all credit to the boys for the way they went out there day in and day out, put in their first and made it happen,” added Karthik.

He also expressed happiness for Rajat Patidar, who’s his birthday twin – both turned a year older on June 1. “It's been as special as it can get – you don't get it too many times when you win an IPL on your birthday. So extremely happy. Every year is going to be different, though we'll give it everything we have for sure,” concluded Karthik.

--IANS

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