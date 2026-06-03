Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez arrives in India for five-day visit

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Venezuela's Acting President Delcy Rodriguez arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday for a five-day visit to India.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that Rodriguez's visit to India will further deepen ties between two nations.

During her visit, Rodriguez will hold a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with discussions involving the full spectrum of India–Venezuela relations and exploring avenues for further cooperation in areas of energy security, trade and investment, pharmaceuticals, health care, transportation, and renewable energy.

"A warm welcome to Acting President Delcy Rodríguez of Venezuela on her arrival in New Delhi. During her visit, Acting President Delcy Rodriguez will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit will further deepen India–Venezuela ties and build on the momentum in the bilateral partnership," Jaiswal posted on X.

Rodriguez is accompanied by a delegation comprising Venezuela's Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Economy and Finance, Science and Technology, Communication and Information, and Transportation.

During her visit, the Venezuelan delegation will visit several sites connected with energy, pharmaceuticals and auto sectors to gain insights into India’s technological and industrial capabilities and to explore opportunities for collaboration.

This is Rodriguez's sixth visit to India as she has earlier visited India in her capacity as Venezuela's Foreign Minister in 2015 and as Vice President in 2019, 2023, 2024, and 2025.

"India has been an important partner of Venezuela in the areas of energy and investment. Indian PSUs have made significant investment in Venezuela in the energy sector and they are keen to explore opportunities for further enhancing their presence," the MEA said in a statement.

"India and Venezuela enjoy warm and friendly relations, underpinned by cooperation in the energy sector, trade, and shared commitment to the Global South. The visit is expected to further strengthen bilateral ties and deepen engagement between the two countries across diverse sectors," the statement added.

--IANS

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