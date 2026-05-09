Hindu prayer for peace, unity offered at White House event

Washington, May 9 (IANS) A Hindu prayer for peace and unity was delivered at the White House during the National Day of Prayer, marking a moment of religious diversity as the United States approaches its 250th year.

A volunteer from the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) participated in the event, offering prayers rooted in Hindu tradition, BAPS said.

“I request that we all please close your eyes and fold your hands,” the volunteer said, opening the prayer with a call for reflection.

The invocation continued with repeated chants: “Shanti Ram Shanti Ram Shanti Ram Shanti Ram Shanti Ram Shanti Ram Shanti Ram Shanti Ram Om Shanti Shanti Shanti Sushanti Bhavatu.”

The prayer emphasised universal peace across all elements of existence.

“May there be peace in the sky and in space,” the speaker said.

“May there be peace across earth, in water, and for all beings. May there be peace throughout nature and in the environment. May the peace of heaven spread throughout the universe.”

The prayer also extended to individual well-being, stating: “May we all have peace physically, mentally, and spiritually.”

The speaker concluded by expressing gratitude on behalf of the organisation.

“On behalf of the entire BAPS Sovereign Fellowship, The Swaminarayan Ukshara County in Robbinsville, New Jersey, and our Guru, Guru Hari Mohan Swami Maharaj, we thank you for this opportunity,” the volunteer said.

In a post on social media, BAPS Public Affairs said it was “honored to participate” in the National Day of Prayer at the White House. The organisation added that “moments like these remind us that faith, service, and shared values continue to strengthen our communities.”

On National Day of Prayer, President Trump earlier said in his message: "This National Day of Prayer, we honor America’s enduring tradition of prayer, faith, and trust in Almighty God. And as we celebrate 250 glorious years of American independence, we pledge to never forget the countless blessings God has bestowed upon our people and our country."

"From the cradles of civilization in the ancient world to the Christian empires of medieval Europe and the miraculous founding of our own Nation, the entire Western experience has been connected by a golden thread of devotion to God. America’s faith was seen most prominently during our struggle for independence, when the Second Continental Congress declared a day of 'humiliation, fasting, and prayer' to seek God’s providence and ask for His protection and blessing in their fight for freedom, virtue, and posterity," he added.

--IANS

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