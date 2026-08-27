August 27, 2026 12:14 PM हिंदी

Hina Khan’s ‘tumbaknaari’ session at sister’s sasural has a Salman Khan twist

Hina Khan’s ‘tumbaknaari’ session at sister’s sasural has a Salman Khan twist

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Popular television actress Hina Khan recreated her viral ‘Tumbaknaari’ moment while celebrating her little sister’s wedding.

The ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actress shared a glimpse of the special occasion on social media, showing her enjoying a musical moment at her sister’s sasural after the bidaai. In the video shared on Instagram, Hina can be seen singing Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s popular song ‘Teri Meri’ from the film “Bodyguard.” The actress appeared to be in a cheerful mood as she sang along while playing tumbaknari, a traditional Kashmiri percussion instrument.

Dressed in a shimmery golden outfit, Hina is seen sitting surrounded by women playing the tumbaknari. The gathering then sang their own version of Salman’s romantic track ‘Teri Meri,' with Hina playing the tumbaknari.

Sharing the video, the ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’ actress wrote, “After the most casual and unplanned viral tumbaknaari session, When you are invited to play it once again at your little sisters Sasural after her bidaai and you make sure as an elder sister aapki behen ka Dabdabaa banaa rahe #DulhanKeLiyeBhiGaao #SisterGoals #BadiBehenDuties.”

Previously, Hina Khan celebrated her Kashmiri heritage while taking part in her younger sister’s pre-wedding festivities. She shared glimpses of the celebrations, giving a peek into the traditional festivities. Calling herself a “Kashmir Ki Kali,” Hina soaked in the joyous atmosphere ahead of her sister’s wedding and added a cultural touch to the occasion by playing the tumbaknari.

"All things Kashmiri Kashmir Ki Kali all up for Choti Behen Ki shaadi,” she had written.

Notably, Hina Khan has frequently highlighted her Kashmiri roots and shared glimpses of her cultural connection on social media. For the unversed, Hina Khan was born in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, and was raised in a traditional Kashmiri Muslim family.

--IANS

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