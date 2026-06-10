June 10, 2026 2:05 PM हिंदी

Hina Khan uses golden hour for photography after failing to find ‘anti-delulu pills’

Hina Khan uses golden hour for photography after failing to find ‘anti-delulu pills’

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Actress Hina Khan added a sprinkle of fun to her musings as she revealed that she had been searching for some "anti-delulu pills" but couldn't find any.

The actress then mentioned that she made the most of the moment instead by using the golden hour for her stunning set of photographs that seemed to have been dipped in the warm evening glow.

“Was looking for some anti delulu pills, didn’t find any sadly… phir socha let’s do some pictures in this magical golden hour,” Hina wrote as the caption for a handful of pictures she shared dressed in an ivory-hued dress paired with stilettos.

Talking about the actress, Hina shot to stardom after she featured as Akshara Maheshwari Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She emerged as the runner-up in the eighth and the eleventh seasons of the reality shows Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss.

The actress played the critically acclaimed negative character in the romantic television series Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

She made her film debut in 2020 with the film Hacked,a psychological thriller film directed by Vikram Bhatt. The film stars Hina Khan, Rohan Shah and Mohit Malhotra. The story revolves about a boy's love for an older girl and how it turns into an obsession with him hacking her Life.

It was in 2024, when the actress revealed to the world that she’s battling Stage-3 Breast cancer and confirmed that she is undergoing chemotherapy for the treatment.

Hina’s most recent work includes “Pati Patni Aur Panga – Jodiyon Ka Reality Check” hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla emerged as the winners, while Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary were the runners-up. Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar were the second runners-up.

--IANS

dc/

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