'Odisha T20 League is a platform for youngsters to learn, compete and grow': OCA secretary Sanjay Behera

Cuttack, Aug 19 (IANS) Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) Secretary Sanjay Behera has hailed the the Odisha T20 League as the competitive platform for the young players where they learn from experienced cricketers and gain confidence for furture.

Odisha T20 League is all set to kickstart at the iconic Barabati Stadium in Cuttack that has hosted international matches in the past, from September 18. The season will celebrate Odisha's rich regional cricketing culture, with franchises representing different parts of the state, including Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Kandujhar, Puri, Rourkela and Sambalpur.

The league is expected to bring alive regional rivalries, adding an extra layer of excitement for players and fans alike.

"The Odisha T20 League is an important step towards strengthening the cricketing structure in the state. It will give our young players a competitive platform where they can test themselves, learn from experienced cricketers and gain the confidence needed to take the next step in their careers," Behera said.

"With teams representing different parts of Odisha, the league will also help bring the state’s diverse cricketing talent together. We are looking forward to some exciting contests and strong performances from the players. Our focus will be on providing the teams with the right facilities and creating a professional environment throughout the tournament," he added.

He further said that the Barabati Stadium has had a strong connection with cricket lovers in the state and the support from the fans will be very important. “The support of the fans will be very important in making this season special. Barabati Stadium has always had a strong connection with cricket lovers in Odisha, and we hope the league gives them plenty of reasons to celebrate. We wish all the teams and players the very best and look forward to a successful and entertaining season."

With a mix of experienced domestic players and talented youngsters, the Odisha T20 League is expected to help strengthen cricket in the state and give young players more opportunities.

--IANS

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