June 17, 2026 7:23 AM हिंदी

Hina Khan shares her foodie moment, shares pics of Sindhi snack & burger made by SIL

Hina Khan shares her foodie moment, shares pics of Sindhi snack & burger made by SIL

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Television superstar Hina Khan, on Tuesday evening, have her fans a glimpse of her foodie moment.

She shared a sneak peek.of her food indulgence by sharing a picture of the delicacies prepared by her sister-in-law Neelam.

The pictures shared by her featured a freshly prepared burger in one picture.

In another picture, Hina shared a picture of a traditional Sindhi snacks Daal Pakwaan, again prepared by her sister-in-law.

Sharing the image on her social media account, Hina wrote, "Chicken Home made bun Home made mayo Thank you @neelamsingh.ritz."

Earlier too, Hina had given her fans a glimpse into how lovingly her sister-in-law was taking care of Hina’s diet while she remained busy as a bee with her shooting assignments.

In the video shared by Hina Khan, a few weeks ago, on her social media account, the actress was seen sitting comfortably in a bathrobe in her vanity van while enjoying a delicious meal during a shoot break.

The table in front of her was filled with Bengali delicacies including dal, rice, egg curry, fried eggplant, roti, salad, curd.

Sharing the clip, Hina in the video was heard saying, “Oh my god, look at the food. Today, I am shooting close to my sister-in-law’s place and look at the food. Today, the food is completely Bengali style. Dal, eggplant, egg curry, rice, roti, salad, curd. What else do you want?”

The actress further added, “You know, I have got the best sister-in-laws in the world. She takes care of me a lot. She is also going to send me the snacks. She is also going to send me the dinner which is going to be butter chicken and shorsha bata. I love it. What else do you want?”

In another story, Hina had also shared a video of the evening snacks sent by her sister-in-law that comprised of samosas and pakoras.

For the uninitiated, on the personal front, Hina is married to Rocky Jaiswal and the couple celebrated their first anniversary on June 4.

---IANS

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