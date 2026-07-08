Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik call out 'Lock Up 2' contestants Shilpa Shinde & Akanksha Chamola

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Well-known names in the television industry, Hina Khan and Rubina Dilaik, bashed 'Lock Up 2' contestant Shilpa Shinde and Akanksha Chamola during their talk show 'POV’.

Speaking about the false sexual allegation case, Hina called out Shilpa Shinde for her hypocrisy, stating that while she conveniently told her side of the story during her appearance on 'Bigg Boss', she failed to mention that she had filed a false case against the producer of her show.

Hina, who was with Shilpa in the 'Bigg Boss' house, was heard saying, "She said everything in Bigg Boss. She said, 'This happened to me, this went wrong with me, everything went wrong with me, the makers ruined my life', did she say even once that in return, she filed a sexual assault case against the producer? Because she knew, if she says this, she will never win."

During the interaction, the 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress also pointed out that Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola continued to maintain the image of a perfect couple in 'Bigg Boss' and on social media, despite living separately for almost a year.

Hina said, "After Akanksha made it public, everything started circulating. What was this? You have been living separately for a year, so 5 months ago, 4 months ago, giving each other surprises, making YouTube videos."

Agreeing with her, Rubina added, "If you are living separately, so your public appearances as husband and wife, that's just a facade."

As she entered 'Lock Upp 2', Akanksha announced that she and Gaurav have been living separately for the past year.

She revealed, “Gaurav Khanna and I are getting divorced. We have been living separately for the past one year. People don’t know about this yet. This is a decision we have both taken. We have been talking about it for the past one year."

Later on, Akanksha made another shocking revelation that she is bisexual. She even admitted to having relationships with females before getting married to Gaurav.

--IANS

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