Himesh Reshammiya says every song has its own destiny

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Music composer Himesh Reshammiya recently opened up on his idea of longevity in Hindi film music, and how every song has a destiny.

The composer recently appeared on film trade expert Komal Nahta’s ‘Game Changers: The Music Series’ podcast where he spoke about making songs that were created way before they were signed for films.

He said, “I always feel that if you go in search of a song today, we say that such music is not made. It is not made because if you give me a deadline that I want a song in a month It is possible that a great song can be made. It can be made in a minute too. But it is possible that it is not made. And because of the deadline, when the shooting takes place in the same 15 days or a month then you either have to take the same song that I have made or anyone else has made. And that thing may not be great at that time. But if you have made one thing on time, in which there is no pressure of a time limit and it is great, after that you have made a sample”.

He further mentioned, “I make people do it. 100-200 people. They say it is a good song. Yes, I tell everyone. After that, if it is good, it comes in stock. And then when it is made after 10 years, 20 years. All my songs were made in the 90s. The tune of ‘Hookah Bar’ came out in 2012. But that song was made in 2004 or 2005”.

“So the basic graph is very important. Its hook line is very important. But it is very important to come with the right timing. And that is somewhere where my calculation has worked by the grace of God”, he added.

--IANS

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