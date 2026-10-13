October 13, 2026 4:27 PM हिंदी

Himesh Reshammiya gets emotional remembering late father listening to Akshay Kumar's Main Jahaan

Himesh Reshammiya gets emotional remembering late father listening to Akshay Kumar's Main Jahaan

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Singer and music composer Himesh Reshammiya got emotional on the premiere episode of Indian Idol Legends Return after contestants Salman Ali and Mohammad Danish performed Akshay Kumar starrer song, ‘Main Jahaan Rahoon’.

The song reminded him of his late father, bringing back fond memories.

Reacting to their performance, Himesh said, “Fabulous! Aaj yeh gaana wapas suna toh sorry, main thoda emotional ho raha hoon. Mere dad nahi hain aur yeh unka bhi favourite gaana tha. Suddenly tum logon ne yeh gaana gaya, aur unke saath judi hui yaadein saamne aa gayi.”

(Fabulous! Hearing this song again today, I’m sorry, I’m getting a little emotional. My dad is no longer with us, and this was his favourite song too. You guys suddenly sang this song, and it brought back all the memories associated with him)

He added that his father would always remain with him through memories and said, “I love you, Dad. I miss you a lot.” Himesh also said that his father must be watching him and might not like seeing him get emotional, but admitted that he missed him dearly.

Meanwhile, talking about Indian Idol: Legends Return, it will bring together many former contestants from previous seasons, including Abhijeet Sawant, Amit Sana, Salman Ali, Mohammad Danish, Prajakta Shukre, Sayli Kamble and Rishi Singh.

Himesh Reshammiya returns as a judge on the show, which promises to celebrate memorable performances and the journeys of singers who have won audiences over the years.

The upcoming edition will revisit the musical legacy of Indian Idol while giving former contestants another opportunity to showcase their talent.

–IANS

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