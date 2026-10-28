Himesh Reshammiya explains why he turns down films which have no scope for romantic track

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Music composer Himesh Reshammiya has set some clear rules for working in Hindi film music. For a film to qualify for his filmography, it needs to have a romantic track or else the composer would skip the project.

He also explained the reason behind his creative choice, as he recently appeared on film trade expert Komal Nahta’s ‘Game Changers: The Music Series’ podcast. He opened up about his strict creative preferences and music selection process.

He said, “I frequently get situational films where I am required to make songs for two friends or siblings. They are just straight situational songs. Because I want to work on romantic songs, if 90% of the film consists of five or six situational songs and there is no romantic song, I turn them down. Forgive me, but I don’t want to work on them. I have clarity because the numbers coming from romantic songs are 10 times higher. I like doing romantic songs, and I am very good at it. When I work on a film, there is a certain expectation”.

He further mentioned, “If I don’t deliver those numbers, they won’t say that the numbers weren’t good because there was no romantic song”.

Elsewhere during the episode, the composer spoke about his idea of longevity in Hindi film music, and how every song has a destiny.

The composer recently appeared on film trade expert Komal Nahta’s ‘Game Changers: The Music Series’ podcast where he spoke about making songs that were created way before they were signed for films.

He shared, “I always feel that if you go in search of a song today, we say that such music is not made. It is not made because if you give me a deadline that I want a song in a month It is possible that a great song can be made. It can be made in a minute too. But it is possible that it is not made”.

“And because of the deadline, when the shooting takes place in the same 15 days or a month then you either have to take the same song that I have made or anyone else has made. And that thing may not be great at that time. But if you have made one thing on time, in which there is no pressure of a time limit and it is great, after that you have made a sample”, he added.

--IANS

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