Himesh Reshammiya, Akasa Singh groove to ‘Dard E Dil Dard E Jigar’ in new video

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya shared a video featuring singer Akasa Singh, in which the duo is seen grooving to his song ‘Dard E Dil Dard E Jigar’ from the upcoming film "Gunmaaster G9".

Thanking fans on Instagram for the overwhelming response, Reshammiya said the track has turned into a historic hit, following the success of ‘Afsana Banaya Aapne’ and ‘Do Din Ki Zindagi’.

He wrote in the caption: “Jai MATADI Let’s Rock thanks for the unprecedented blockbuster response to DARD E DIL DARD E JIGAR written by #soniakapoorreshammiya @soniakapoor06 , after Afsaana Banaaya Aapne and Do din ki zindagi you have made this song Darde Dil Darde Jigar also into a historic hit and we are truely grateful, here is a reel with the super talented @akasasing , make your own #reels and send me @himeshreshammiyamelodies.”

“Gunmaaster G9” stars Emraan Hashmi, Genelia D’Souza, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Singh. The film is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir, and presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Directed by Aditya Datt, the action romance is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on November 27, 2026.

Himesh has over 1,300 credited songs. He started his career as a music director in the film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya in 1998 and made his acting debut with the film Aap Kaa Surroor in 2007. In 2025, he was ranked #22 in the Bloomberg's World's Most Influential Pop-stars list and was the only Indian artist to feature on the list.

He has returned to the judge's chair with Indian Idol: Legends Return and in October 5 said that winning just once is not enough.

Himesh said: "Indian Idol ke itihaas ki sabse bari jung lekar aa raha hoon main... Let's begin!"

(I am bringing the biggest battle in the history of Indian Idol... Let's begin.)

He further added: "Jahan Idol ke ab tak ke stars phir se sabit karenge khud ko. Kyunki sirf ek baar jeetna kaafi nahi hota, baar baar jeetna padta hai. (Where the stars of Idol so far will once again prove themselves. Because winning just once is not enough, you have to win again and again.)

--IANS

dc/