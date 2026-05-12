Assam: Himanta Sarma’s swearing-in draws huge political gathering in NE

Guwahati, May 12 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday took oath for a second consecutive term in a grand ceremony in Guwahati, which witnessed the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, and senior National Democratic Alliance leaders from across the country.

The swearing-in ceremony, held at the Khanapara Veterinary College Field in Guwahati, was described by the state government as the largest political gathering ever witnessed in Northeast India.

Along with Sarma, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Rameswar Teli and Ajanta Neog, as well as leaders of two alliance partners of the Bharatiya Janata Party -- Asom Gana Parishad’s Atul Bora and Bodoland People’s Front legislator Charan Boro -- also took oath as ministers in the new Council of Ministers.

The ceremony was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and Bharatiya Janata Party state president Nitin Nabin, besides several senior leaders of the National Democratic Alliance.

According to an official statement, the event saw participation from 20 Chief Ministers, 18 Deputy Chief Ministers, 11 Union Cabinet Ministers, and two Union Ministers of State, making it one of the biggest gatherings of political leadership in the region.

Chief Ministers from states including Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and West Bengal attended the event.

The state government said the large-scale participation reflected Assam’s growing political and strategic importance on the national stage.

Several distinguished personalities from sports, cultural, and religious fields were also present during the ceremony.

Arjuna Awardees, Padma Bhushan recipients, and noted personalities from various sectors attended the event, along with thousands of people from across Assam.

The ceremony marked the formal beginning of the National Democratic Alliance government’s third consecutive term in Assam.

--IANS

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