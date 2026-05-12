J&K: Army foils infiltration bid on LoC, terrorist killed ​

Jammu, May 12 (IANS) Alert troops of the Army foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control in J&K’s Poonch district on Tuesday, during which one intruding terrorist was killed.​

Nagrota-headquartered White Knight Corps of the Army said on X: “Acting on persistent surveillance, suspicious movement was detected approximately 300 metres inside own territory in the general area of Krishna Ghati Sector, Poonch, along the Line of Control at around 4 p.m. today.”​

“Alert troops of White Knight Corps swiftly responded and foiled the infiltration bid, ensuring no breach of the Line of Control. One intruder has been neutralised. Own troops continue to dominate the area and maintain a high state of operational readiness across the sector.”​

“The Knight stands vigilant -- every infiltration bid will fail. We serve, we protect!” the post added.​

The incident took place along the Line of Control in the Krishna Ghati forward area when alert troops detected a group of infiltrating terrorists from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir inside Indian territory and challenged them, triggering a gun battle, the Army said.​

A search operation is still going on in the area.​

J&K has a 740-km-long Line of Control, situated in the Baramulla, Kupwara, and Bandipora districts of the Valley, and in Poonch, Rajouri, and parts of the Jammu district of the Jammu division.​

In addition, there is a 240-km-long International Border running through the Samba, Kathua, and Jammu districts.​

The Army guards the Line of Control, while the Border Security Force guards the International Border.​

The Army and the Border Security Force are deployed to prevent infiltration, exfiltration, drug smuggling, and drone activity initiated from across the border by terrorist outfits with the assistance of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence.​

These drones are used to drop payloads of arms, ammunition, cash, and drugs, which are picked up by the overground workers of terrorist outfits and passed on to terrorists to sustain terrorism in J&K.​

--IANS

sq/dan