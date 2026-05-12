May 12, 2026 9:49 PM हिंदी

Mandana Karimi leaves behind her 'second home' India after 16 years

Mandana Karimi leaves behind her 'second home' India after 16 years

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Actress Mandana Karimi has decided to leave India, biding goodbye to her ‘second home’ after almost 16 years.

She took to the Stories section of her Instagram and communicated her decision to the netizens during a recent AMA (Ask Me Anything) session.

One of the users asked Mandana, "Have you left Mumbai for good? Do you miss the city?"

Reacting to the inquiry, she uploaded a video of herself from the airport, saying, “I never could imagine or believe that I could say, but Goodbye India.”

“This is going to be hard. But after almost 16 years in India, its finally… leaving behind my second home… and here it is to new beginnings. New country, new home, new everything," she went on to add.

Previously, during a media interaction Mandana had confirmed that she was planning to leave India due to security concerns.

In March, Mandana disclosed that she will not be going back to Iran as she had been banned there a decade ago.

She shared that while she is leaving India, she will not be going back to Iran.

Born and raised in Iran, Mandana moved to India in her early twenties to fulfill her modelling aspirations. Stepping into Bollywood, she made her debut as a lead in the movie "Bhaag Johnny".

She also participated in the 9th season of the popular reality show "Bigg Boss", making her a household name. She was the second runner-up in the 2015 season of the ahow.

She was also seen in another reality show, "Lock Upp" in 2022.

Mandana was last seen in the 2022 Netflix film "Thar", co-starring Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor.

--IANS

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