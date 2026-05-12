Taliban rejects Pakistan's allegations of Bannu attack masterminded in Afghanistan

Kabul, May 12 (IANS) The Taliban regime in Kabul on Tuesday rejected Pakistan's accusations that attack on a police post in Bannu was planned in Afghanistan, terming the allegations as "baseless."

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid urged Pakistan to resolve problems through mutual understanding, respect, and genuine cooperation and reiterated Afghanistan's stance that no one will be allowed to use Afghan soil for carrying out activities that could harm the security and stability of the region.

"The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan considers the recent statements by Pakistani officials, which claimed that the attack on the Bannu police centre was planned in Afghanistan, to be baseless statements and rejects them. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan believes that resolving problems is possible through mutual understanding, respect, and genuine cooperation," Mujahid stated in a series of X posts.

"Instead of accusations and threats and emotional positions, the Islamic Emirate reaffirms its stance once again that the lands of Afghanistan will not be used against any country, and no party will be allowed to carry out activities that could harm the security and stability of the region," he added.

Taliban spokesperson's statement came after Pakistan's Foreign Office on Monday said that Afghan charge d'affaires was summoned and issued a "strong demarche" over the suicide attack in Bannu, which claimed the lives of 15 police personnel.

In the statement shared on X, Pakistan's Foreign Office said, "The Afghan charge d'affaires was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today to deliver a strong demarche regarding the cowardly vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (IED) attack carried out by terrorists of Fitna al Khawarij on the Fateh Khel Police Post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu District on 9 May 2026."

The statement said, "The ministry conveyed that a detailed investigation into the incident, along with evidence collected and technical intelligence, indicates that the attack was masterminded by terrorists residing in Afghanistan."

It reiterated Pakistan's concern over the continued use of Afghan soil for terrorist attacks against Pakistan.

A militant outfit identified as Ittehad-ul-Mujahideen Pakistan (IMP) belonging to Fitna al Khawarij had claimed responsibility for the attack, leading Pakistani daily The Express Tribune reported.

Reports suggest that between Saturday and Sunday night, the armed group rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the Fateh Khel police checkpoint in Bannu, reducing the structure to rubble in the massive blast.

According to police, the militants resorted to indiscriminate firing from multiple directions after the blast, resulting in hours of heavy gunfire, further explosions, and widespread panic across the area.

Bannu Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sajjad Khan said that a total of 18 police personnel were deployed at the checkpoint during the attack.

--IANS

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