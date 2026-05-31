Himani Shivpuri could not help but smile as she revisited some fond memories from 'DDLJ'

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Veteran actress Himani Shivpuri revealed that she could not help but smile as she recently revisited some fond memories from her iconic movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge".

Through her latest social media post, Himani shared that she was overtaken by a flood of memories as someone sent her a clip of one of her iconic scenes from "DDLJ" with Anupam Kher.

"Someone sent this clip to me, I thought I will share it with you. Pardon the audio, I think you must have also seen it a number of times,but watching it brought a smile on my face, it was my second film after HAHK, the freshness, the innocence…nostalgia..(sic)," her post read.

The scene dropped by Himani on her social media handle had Anupam Kher, who plays Shah Rukh Khan's (Raj) father, flirting with Kajol's (Simaran) paternal aunt.

In the meantime, "DDLJ" completed 30 years of release last year, and commemorating the milestone moment, the lead pair of the drama, Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan unveiled a new bronze statue of their characters from the movie in London's Leicester Square.

Speaking on the occasion, Kajol revealed that as they were shooting for the romantic entertainer, they never even imagined that it would turn out to be a global phenomenon for Indians and South Asians.

Calling "DDLJ" a touchstone for all the Indians living abroad, Kajol went on to add, “It's been 30 years, and we are happy to say it's the longest running film not only in India but in the world, and it's actually gone into the Guinness Book of World Records, so super kicked to be a part of it. I don't think we planned for DDLJ to become a global phenomenon for Indians and South Asians. I think somewhere down the line that DDLJ has become kind of a touchstone for Indians living abroad."

--IANS

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