El Jadida (Morocco), May 31 (IANS) Syed Saqib Ahmed and Kartik Singh were placed inside the Top 15 with one more round to go in the USD 160,000 IGPL Morocco Rising Stars 2026.

Saqib, Kartik in top 15 at IGPL Morocco Rising Stars event

El Jadida (Morocco), May 31 (IANS) Syed Saqib Ahmed and Kartik Singh were placed inside the Top 15 with one more round to go in the USD 160,000 IGPL Morocco Rising Stars 2026.

Saqib, a former India junior No. 1 who has a professional win to his name, shot a 2-under 70 at the windy Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort course. He was placed Tied-14th with a total of 7-under after three days at the event, which is co-sanctioned by the Asian Development Tour and the AM Green IGPL.

One shot ahead of Saqib was teen golfer Kartik Singh, who carded a 1-under 71 toget his total to 8-under and was Tied-11th.

It was a disappointing day for many of the other Indiangolfers as they were further down the leader board. Raghav Chugh (72) was hit by a triple bogey on the 16th and is now 5-under for the week in T-28th place. Trishul Chinnappa (72) was T-34 and Arjun Bhati (71) was T-38.

Among others, Samarth Dwivedi (72) is T-40 and Sachin Baisoya, who has one win on the AM Green IGPL this season, is T-45 after a round of 73. Rashid Khan (74) and Milind Soni (73) are T-48 and Kartik Sharma (75) is T-52.

Thailand’s Tanapat Pichaikool, searching for his third ADT win, shot a solid eight-under-par 64 to reach 15-under 201 to take a two-shot advantage going into the final round. Argentina’s Franco Scorzato, who shot a bogey-free 67. Another Thai star, Runchanapong Youprayong, shot a second 67 of the week to reach 12-under and was in solo third place.

Bengaluru golfer Saqib, 31, got off to a bogey start but back-to-back birdies on the fourth andthe fifthrepaired the damage. Another bogey on the sixth was followed by a birdie on the ninth as he turned in 1-under. On the back nine, he bogeyed the 10th, but birdies on the 12th and the 18th ensured a decent round in windy conditions.

Saqib was happy with his progress, as he said, “This golf course is suiting my eye. It is a very windy and long course, and I hit it further, so I have an advantage of sorts. I am having fun and enjoying playing here; hopefully I can continue to do that.”

Kartik had four birdies against three bogeys, while Chugh seemed to be doing fine at 2-under till he triple-bogeyed the par-4 16th before finishing with a birdie on the 18th.

Pichaikool made an early eagle on the par-5 third hole but immediately dropped a shot on the next hole. That was his only mistake, as he added seven more birdies after that to reach 15-under par 201 total, two ahead of Argentina’s Franco Scorzato, who shot a bogey-free 67.

American Carson Herron, son of four-time PGA Tour winner Tim, showed his golfing pedigree and shot the lowest round of the tournament. He had nine birdies in his bogey-free 63 and jumped up 32 places to tied fourth alongside overnight leader Agusti Quinquilla Madalena of Spain (73) and Italy’s Michele Ortolani (66).

The 26-year-old Tanapat narrowly missed out on a full card on the Asian Tour last year when he finished 69th in the Order of Merit. Tanapat won the Toyota Tour Championship in Malaysia in 2024 and has won three times on the All Thailand Golf Tour.

This week is the fifth stop of the 2026 season on the ADT. Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort, built on the Atlantic coast of Morocco, will also host next week’s IGPL Bharath Classic.

--IANS

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