May 31, 2026 6:29 PM हिंदी

Taapsee Pannu speaks up on people’s obsession with flat midriff, says lower belly fat is healthy

Taapsee Pannu speaks up on people’s obsession with flat midriff, says lower belly fat is healthy

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who was recently seen in ‘Assi’, has spoken up on the obsession with a flat midriff.

On Sunday, the actress took to the Stories section of Instagram, and spoke about how the lower belly fat or water retention is actually healthy to have as it protects the organs in that part of the body.

She said, “I had to speak about this obsession of having a flat midriff. I remember I had this obsession because while growing up I was extremely fit but I never understood why the lower belly fat always stayed. I worked out intensely almost to an extent that I over pushed myself and rightly said over pushing rings an alarm in your brain that your body needs protection. So, instead of actually losing water retention the body starts retaining it and then that lower belly fat, which is actually might not just be fat, it's also water retention, it stays and it increases by over working out which I I really believe people should not do”.

The actress further mentioned that every girl has a different body, and their every day is different because of hormonal changes. So, they should not expect their midriff to look the same every day for everybody.

She continued, “it cannot look like any other girl so you need to accept this. I accepted it very late after really torturing myself and then I realized that there are some days it happens and there are some days it doesn't happen. My nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal explained it to me how it's actually important to have that little bit of fat, a little bit of water retention under the belly because that's where your reproductive organs are and they need protection and by virtue of being a woman you need that protection”.

“It is healthy for you so just to get those picture-perfect Instagram pictures please don't torture yourself. It's supposed to be healthy to have that bulge and to have that little bit of fat there. Please don't torture yourself”, she added.

--IANS

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