FairPoint: Amit Shah's border mission set to become new political moment

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) When Union Home Minister Amit Shah set out to review and secure India's international borders, it may have appeared to be a routine exercise. After all, border security falls squarely within the Home Ministry's responsibilities. But there is something different about this exercise.

In nearly eight decades of Independence, India has rarely witnessed a government pursue border security with such intensity and political focus. Previous governments spoke about strengthening national security. The Modi government is attempting something far more expansive. It wants to identify infiltration networks, check illegal encroachments, plug loopholes in the system and address what it sees as the long-term consequences of unchecked illegal migration across India's borders.

That is why this mission deserves attention.

As the Modi government enters its thirteenth year in office, it is taking decisions that affect not only external security but also internal stability. For decades, infiltration from across India's borders, particularly from Bangladesh and Pakistan, remained a subject of political debate but rarely received sustained administrative attention.

Today, the issue can no longer be ignored. The situation has reached a point where the government believes that illegal infiltrators are not only compromising national security but also placing pressure on public resources. They are taking away employment opportunities from local youth and, most worryingly, contributing to a demographic shift.

What makes the present debate unusual is the emphasis on demography. Never before has a government at the Centre spoken so openly about demographic change as a matter of national concern. For decades, such discussions remained confined to academic studies, census reports and occasional political speeches. Today, they are part of mainstream political discourse. It is perhaps for the first time in independent India's history that attempts to alter demographic balances are being discussed and treated as a matter of national concern.

Census data shows that Hindus constituted about 84 per cent of India's population in 1951, while Muslims accounted for 9.8 per cent. By 2011, the Hindu share had declined to around 79.8 per cent, while the Muslim share had risen to 14.2 per cent.

The debate over demography cannot be separated from the legacy of Partition. The creation of Pakistan was justified on the basis of religion, but millions of Muslims chose to remain in India and became equal citizens of the new Republic.

Over the decades, concerns have periodically surfaced over demographic changes in certain regions, particularly along India's eastern border. These changes cannot be viewed in isolation from illegal immigration from neighbouring countries. The Muslim population growth rate remains higher than that of Hindus and several other communities. This stands in sharp contrast to Pakistan and Bangladesh, where the share of religious minorities has steadily declined over the decades.

Different political groups draw different conclusions from these figures. But they have undoubtedly become a major reference point in discussions on demography and migration.

Addressing the Narendra Mohan Memorial Lecture in October 2025 on the theme of 'Infiltration, Demographic Change and Democracy', Amit Shah said that demographic shifts in several border regions were linked not only to fertility rates but also to decades of illegal infiltration from neighbouring countries.

West Bengal has emerged as the most prominent example in this debate. Recent reports and investigations relating to undocumented Bangladeshi migrants, forged identity documents and alleged infiltration networks have intensified political scrutiny.

BJP leaders have accused the Trinamool Congress of facilitating such networks for electoral gain. They argue that resistance to complete border fencing under the Mamata Banerjee government must be viewed in this context. According to this argument, gaps in enforcement created conditions in which infiltration networks could flourish and eventually become part of a larger vote-bank ecosystem.

Questions are now being asked that were rarely asked with such urgency before. How did illegal entrants obtain documentation? Who enabled them? How widespread are these networks? And why were corrective measures delayed for so long?

Similar concerns have been raised in Assam and other parts of the Northeast. Amit Shah has previously pointed to Census trends in Assam and argued that demographic changes in several districts cannot be understood without taking infiltration into account.

He has noted that the decadal growth rate of the Muslim population in Assam, according to the 2011 Census, stood at 29.6 per cent and argued that such growth could not be explained without considering illegal immigration. He has made similar observations about districts in West Bengal and about demographic changes affecting tribal populations in parts of Jharkhand.

These developments have revived long-standing concerns that were often dismissed or treated as secondary in public discourse. For decades, infiltration was treated primarily as a law-and-order issue. The Modi government is treating it as a demographic, political and national security issue as well.

That shift explains the Centre's decision to constitute a High-Level Committee to study demographic changes arising from illegal immigration and other abnormal factors. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a Demography Mission in 2025 reflected the government's intention to place the issue at the heart of policymaking.

As the Modi government enters its thirteenth year in office with a historic win in West Bengal, the political ground is shifting beneath the feet of parties that relied on identity-based vote-bank calculations.

For the BJP, border security is no longer merely an administrative responsibility. It has become part of a larger political project. The slogan of "detect, delete and deport" has moved from campaign rhetoric to government policy.

Whether this approach delivers the results remains to be seen. But it is increasingly finding resonance among a large section of the population who believe that infiltration, demography and national security can no longer be discussed separately.

For decades, the issue of infiltration surfaced periodically in political debates and then faded from public attention. Today, it occupies the centre of national discourse. Whether the Modi government's approach ultimately succeeds or faces resistance, one thing is clear: border security is no longer being discussed only in terms of fences and checkpoints. It is now tied to questions of identity, representation, resources and the future character of regions along India's frontiers. After years of silence, the country is having a conversation it avoided for far too long.

(Deepika Bhan can be contacted at deepika.b@ians.in)

--IANS

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