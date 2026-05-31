Varun Dhawan feeds Mrunal Thakur & Pooja Hegde as the three enjoy a delicious thali in Ahmedabad

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Ahead of the release of the romantic entertainer, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" on June 5, the leading cast of the drama Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde visited Ahmedabad to promote their next.

While in the city, known for delicious food, these three were seen enjoying a mouth-watering thali.

We could also see Varun feeding Mrunal and Pooja Gulab jamun before they savoured the delicious thali.

Recently, the makers of "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" treated the netizens with a gripping trailer from the forthcoming romantic comedy.

The preview shows Varun enjoying a romantic moment with his wife, played by Mrunal Thakur. However, we soon see them in the court, heading for a divorce. We could sense that Mrunal’s character is done with all the attention and affection showered on her by her husband, who is also extremely keen on becoming a father.

Amidst the chaos, Varun bumps into Pooja Hegde’s character and ends up falling for her as well. By the hand of fate, the man who was eager to become a parent ends up becoming the father of both Mrunal and Pooja’s children.

Backed by Tips Films Ltd, in collaboration with Maximilian Films (UK), the movie also features Mouni Roy, Chunky Panday, Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Shergill, Rakesh Bedi, and Ali Asgar in supporting roles, along with others.

Talking about his next, filmmaker David Dhawan shared, “This is my 46th film, and entertaining my audience continues to give me the biggest joy. The film has all the ingredients of a classic family entertainer — humour, confusion, music, and heart.”

It might be interesting to know that "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" marks the fourth professional association of the father-son duo, David and Varun Dhawan, after "Main Tera Hero" (2014), "Judwaa 2" (2017), and "Coolie No. 1" (2020).

--IANS

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