Hegseth urges Asian allies to boost defence spending amid China concerns: Report

Singapore, May 31 (IANS) US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has called on America's allies in the Indo-Pacific region to increase defence spending and strengthen military preparedness to counter China's growing influence and military expansion, according to a report.

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Hegseth stressed that maintaining regional stability would require stronger deterrence, deeper security cooperation and greater contributions from US allies.

According to a report by Modern Diplomacy, Hegseth urged partner nations to move beyond discussions and focus on tangible military capabilities, saying that the region needs more resources such as ships, submarines and defence systems rather than merely holding security conferences.

He emphasised the importance of building a strong network of allies capable of deterring aggression and preserving the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific.

Hegseth said the US expects its allies to raise defence spending to around 3.5 per cent of GDP, while Washington itself is investing nearly $1.5 trillion in military capabilities.

He added that a stronger collective defence posture is essential in the face of evolving security challenges across the region.

The US Defence Secretary also reiterated President Donald Trump's position that wealthy allies should take greater responsibility for their own defence costs.

He declared that the era of American defence subsidies for prosperous nations is coming to an end and stressed that allies must contribute more actively to collective security arrangements.

Highlighting the need for action over rhetoric, Hegseth suggested that the Indo-Pacific requires more military assets and operational capabilities rather than simply more dialogue.

He noted that regional partners are seeking stability and said the US must demonstrate "strength and disciplined leadership" to maintain peace and security.

Despite expressing concern over China's military buildup, Hegseth acknowledged that communication between Washington and Beijing has improved in recent months.

He pointed to increased military-to-military engagement, saying such channels are helping manage tensions even though the broader US-China relationship remains complex.

Chinese delegate Zhou Bo welcomed what he described as a more measured tone in Hegseth's remarks compared with previous years suggesting that previous diplomatic engagement had helped keep communication channels open and reduce the risk of misunderstandings between the two powers.

Hegseth also praised the contributions of several US allies, particularly Japan, for strengthening defence cooperation and enhancing military readiness alongside Washington.

On the Middle East, he said the US remains prepared to resume military strikes on Iran if diplomatic efforts fail, while maintaining that Washington has the capacity to focus simultaneously on both Asian and Middle Eastern security priorities.

Addressing questions regarding Taiwan, Hegseth avoided directly commenting on reports that the US is considering a substantial new arms package for the island.

However, he reiterated that there has been no change in US policy toward Taiwan and said that decisions regarding arms sales ultimately rest with President Trump.

On Saturday Hegseth called for finding a "balance" in the transfer of wartime operational control (OPCON) to South Korea in a manner that respects the longstanding role played by US forces on the Korean Peninsula.

Hegseth made the remarks at the defence forum in Singapore amid growing concerns over what appear to be differing views between Seoul and Washington regarding the timing and framework of the transition, Yonhap news agency reported.

"I think we have to find the balance of where our military plans and the responsibilities that US uniformed members have had for decades now (are) honoured, as we phase over to wartime OPCON transfer for South Korea, which we welcome the fact that they want that," he said during a session of the Asia Security Summit, also known as the Shangri-La Dialogue.

Hegseth reiterated his positive view on Seoul's strong will to retake the wartime OPCON, calling it a "breath of fresh air" that an ally wants to regain control "more quickly".

--IANS

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