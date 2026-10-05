Himachal Pradesh govt raises cash reward for women's Kabaddi Asian Games winners

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday increased the cash reward for its women's Kabaddi winners at the recently concluded Asian Games, awarding three players Rs 1 crore each along with a government job.

The three Himachali players of the Indian women’s kabaddi team - Pushpa Rana, Jyoti Thakur and Bhawna Thakur - would be awarded prize money of at least 1 crore by the Himachal Pradesh government for their performance in the Aichi-Nagoya Games, where both women's and men's Kabaddi teams won gold medals.

Pushpa, Jyoti and Bhawna met the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and were presented with Himachali caps and shawls in honour. The three players will also be awarded government employment, the release from the Himachal Pradesh government added.

"The Chief Minister said that the three players would also be provided employment in government service. Those who do not wish to join the Police Department would be offered appointments in the Youth Services and Sports Department, enabling them to continue pursuing their sporting careers while contributing to the promotion and development of sports in the state, he added," the release said.

Meanwhile, India fast bowler Renuka Thakur will also be awarded Rs 1 crore "in recognition of her achievements", the release said.

The women's Kabaddi players spoke about meeting with the state CM after they were left disappointed with the Kabaddi players being offered Rs 33 lakh each for their gold medal win.

"Look, we were very disappointed because according to the sports policy, we were not being given the amount that was due to us. So literally, anyone would be disappointed," India captain Pushpa Rana, who is from Himachal Pradesh, told IANS. "Now, after meeting him, we received a very positive response from the Chief Minister. Considering how politely he handled us and listened to us attentively, I am hopeful that the Rs 1 crore announced or promised to us will definitely be given," she added.

Jyoti also opened up about the meeting with the CM. "First of all, I want to share that in the recent Asian Games in Japan, Team India won the Gold Medal, which is a proud moment for the whole nation and state. Today, we had a meeting with the Chief Minister. Our main points of discussion were regarding the cash awards and jobs.

"Initially, an award of Rs 33 lakh was announced, which was seen on social media. This had left us disappointed. So, we met the Chief Minister to present our side. He assured us that an incentive reward of Rs 1 crore will be presented to us at an official function," she said.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan also praised the state players for their performances at the Asiad. "Today, three of our girls from Himachal Pradesh who represented Team India - including Pushpa Rana from Sirmaur, who served as captain of the Indian team, along with Bhavna Thakur and Jyoti Thakur - met the Chief Minister and me. It is a matter of great pride and happiness that the Indian team was represented by three players from Himachal, including Ritu Negi from the Shillai constituency. It is a proud moment for us that they led India to the gold medal," he said.

--IANS

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