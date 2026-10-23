Hilary Duff: Love, also have complicated relationship with Christmas and the holiday season

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Actress-singer Hilary Duff, who shares a love-hate relationship with Christmas and the holiday season, is ready to soak in the festive spirit with her latest EP.

Duff took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures from the photoshoot of the cover and said she loves everything about the season, from traditions and music to decorations, sweaters and gingerbread houses, but prefers to wrap it all up by January 1.

“Everyone who knows me knows I lovvvve and also have a complicated relationship with Christmas and the holiday season. I live for the Christmas spirit … traditions, music, decorations, sweaters, shopping, gingy bread houses and more more more … I also like it to be concentrated and back in my attic by Jan 1!”

She added: “So enjoy this EP let’s listen hard, then pack it away and hit it again next year! Enjoy! Love you all. Holiday Things is out now.”

Duff made her musical debut with “Santa Clause Lane”, which was released in 2002.

The Christmas album contains covers of songs, including "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town", "Jingle Bell Rock" "Wonderful Christmastime", "Sleigh Ride", and "Last Christmas".

The album also features guest appearances from Christina Milian, Romeo Miller and Hilary's older sister Haylie Duff.

Santa Claus Lane peaked at number two on US Billboard Top Heatseekers and Top Kid Audio charts and peaked at number 154 on the US Billboard 200.

She later found greater success with her second album, Metamorphosis, which topped the Billboard 200 chart and earned a 4× Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

She also enjoyed significant commercial success with her subsequent albums, Hilary Duff and Dignity, as well as the 2005 compilation Most Wanted which all went to be certified platinum or gold.

Her fifth album was Breathe In. Breathe Out and her sixth album was titled Luck... or Something.

--IANS

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