October 24, 2026 12:44 PM हिंदी

Hilaria Baldwin pens b’day wish for Ireland: Thinking of you so much on this last part of pregnancy

Hilaria Baldwin pens b’day wish for Ireland: Thinking of you so much on this last part of pregnancy

Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) Hollywood star Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria penned a birthday wish for stepdaughter Ireland Baldwin, calling her an “amazing, funny, wise and inspiring soul” as she celebrated her special day while in the final stages of her pregnancy.

Baldwin took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures featuring Ireland and showered love on her, her partner Andre Allen Anjos, their daughter Holland and their baby-to-be.

“Happy birthday to our beautiful Ireland! You are the most amazing, funny, wise and inspiring soul. We love you so, so, so much! Best human, daughter, mama, sister, stepdaughter…” Hilaria wrote as the caption.

She also recalled the special memory of Ireland singing with her father.

“Thinking of you so much on this last part of pregnancy…thank you for brightening up all of our lives we love you and Holland and Andre and baby to be. This song always reminds me of you and your dad singing together @irelandirelandireland” she wrote.

Hilaria married Alec 2012. The couple and their seven children are the focus of the TLC reality series The Baldwins.

Ireland is an fashion model and actress. Baldwin started modeling and acting in 2013 and appeared in the film Grudge Match and in editorials for magazines.

Talking about Alec, he has received numerous accolades, including three Primetime Emmy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards and eight Actor Awards as well as nominations for an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award, and Tony Award.

He began film career began with a string of roles in 1988 in films such as Beetlejuice, Working Girl and Married to the Mob before playing Jack Ryan in The Hunt for Red October. He was Oscar-nominated for playing a casino manager in The Cooler and BAFTA-nominated for playing a charming ex-husband in It's Complicated.

--IANS

dc/

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