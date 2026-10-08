Highveld conditions and backup to Jansen drove our fast-bowling buys, says SEC head coach Birrell

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Excelling in highveld conditions and securing quality backup for star all-rounder Marco Jansen were the primary drivers behind Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s fast-bowling buys at the SA20 season five auction, said head coach Adrian Birrell.

In the auction, three-time champions and current trophy holders Sunrisers Eastern Cape bolstered their seam bowling by acquiring powerplay specialist Craig Overton and left-arm quick Nandre Burger. While Burger will make his debut for the franchise, Overton previously featured in six matches for SEC in previous editions of SA20.

The duo joins an already lethal fast-bowling arsenal featuring Jansen, Adam Milne, Anrich Nortje, and Lutho Sipamla. “We were always looking to bolster our bowling line-up to have backup for what we have. The success we've had every time, we've had three out of the top five fast bowlers from our team. So I really like those fast bowlers. I want them to bowl fast and swing it up front.

“We know we've had Craig Overton before, and he's very good in the highveld. He's also done very well in this last year for Somerset. They were always in contention to win the Blast in England, and we've got the captain, Lewis Gregory, in our squad as well as now Craig Overton. So I like sort of looking at winning teams and taking their best players. But Craig also gives us that batter who can bat at seven or eight.

“As that all-rounder, he's also backup for Jansen, who's played every single game for us. Marco has never got injured, and you hope that he never does get injured, but you always have to have backup in case. So we've got him. Then Nandre Berger is coming back from injury. He should be fit for the SA20, but he gives us another left-arm option. When he's fit, he bowls quick. So we wanted him as an option and also to get him on our books,” Birrell told IANS in an interaction facilitated by the SA20 post-season five auction.

The story of the auction, though, belonged to Joburg Super Kings as they went through a fierce bidding battle against MI Cape Town to secure 18-year-old all-rounder Jason Rowles for a staggering R 2.9 million, the highest buy of the day. Rowles was the leading run-getter for South Africa in this year’s Under-19 World Cup, amassing 280 runs in five innings at an excellent average of 70 and a strike rate of 112.

JSK head coach Albie Morkel revealed that despite a higher-than-expected price tag, Rowles had been a long-term desire of the franchise's scouting network. “Auctions are very funny things. Obviously, Robbie (Robin Peterson of MI Cape Town) and his crew saw the same talent that we saw in Jason. He is a local boy from Jo’burg that we've tracked for a long time.

“We had a talent scout camp a year ago, which he attended. So he was someone on our radar. Did I think he was going to go for that amount of money? No, definitely not. But he's someone that we really wanted.

“I think that initially the rookie and now the under-23 spot, every franchise is looking for that guy who's going to be the next Lhuan-dre or the next Brevis. Whether he will be that, time will tell. But he's a really talented guy. If you just follow his under-19 performances, the last year, they were great. Then he's got a very good management team around him.

“So I'm sure as a cricketer, with this money tag around his head now or over his head, they will manage it well. From our side, from a coaching and franchise point of view, we'll give him every opportunity to sort of grow into the player that we hope he will develop into,” he explained.

JSK also delivered one of the major surprises of the day by signing T20 batting giant Kieron Pollard, with the absence of a counter-bid from his long-time team MI Cape Town. Morkel was thrilled to add the explosive batter's leadership and firepower to the Super Kings setup.

“Obviously, I was really surprised to see him in the auction first up. From the information that we gathered, he was still very keen to play. It's not like we asked him to come out of retirement. He's really keen to play in the tournament and what it brings to our team: the leadership, that winning mentality, that hardness on the field, and that West Indian flair, if you want to call it that.

“I think that's something that we can really use. He makes our middle to lower batting order look really strong. So he was a no-brainer for us. I do understand the history behind the Mumbai and the Super Kings franchises very well. I've been a part of it. So obviously a lot of disappointed Mumbai fans, but I'm sure, with him joining Joburg Super Kings, he's going to have a big support base in Johannesburg.”

The switch from a rookie draft system to a structured Under-23 slot has had a huge impact on the franchise scouting departments. On the challenge of adding young blood to the fray without getting too deep into the under-23 talent pool, Pretoria Capitals assistant coach Shaun Pollock outlined the balance that needs to be struck in evaluating domestic prodigies compared to other global talent.

“Obviously, the different age groups, the scouting is formidable about how everyone goes and finds out and watches the different levels of cricket. I suppose it's trying to work out the balance and how high a standard the cricket is. So it's not just as easy as identifying someone and making sure that they get a chance. You don't want to stunt their growth by knocking their confidence. So there's a lot of balance in that.

“But I think everyone's very conscious. I think all the coaches would agree we're very conscious about trying to find some young talent. For example, I suppose Sooryavanshi has brought a different dimension to the way people think about the younger guys and whether they can do it.

“But I think also you've got to understand maybe batting in Indian conditions when you're younger compared to batting in South African conditions when you're younger is a bit of a contrast. So, everyone's looking and trying to find a balance in it. It is probably the thing that's the hardest thing to do.”

--IANS

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