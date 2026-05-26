Govt forms high-level panel on ‘unnatural demographic change’ to tackle infiltration

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced the formation of the 'High-Level Committee on Demographic Change' to tackle challenges like infiltration that pose unnatural demographic change in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced this committee on August 15, 2025, during his Independence Day address at the Red Fort. The idea behind this was to evaluate unnatural population shifts across India caused by infiltration and other factors.

In a post on X, Shah said, "Infiltration and other reasons causing Unnatural Demographic Change pose a very significant challenge to the present and future of any nation."

"To address this very challenge, on 15 August 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji had announced the 'High-Level Committee on Demographic Change'. I am delighted to inform you that the government has now constituted this committee," he said.

The Home Minister mentioned that this committee will be chaired by Justice Prakash Prabhakar Naolekar (Retd) and include the Census Commissioner along with Durga Shankar Mishra (Retd IAS), Balaji Srivastava (Retd IPS), and Dr Shamika Ravi as members.

The Joint Secretary (Foreigners-I) for the Ministry of Home Affairs will serve as the Member Secretary of this committee, Shah added.

He further stated that demographic change is a serious issue linked not only to the sovereignty of the country but also to national security, law and order, profound changes in social structure, and the preservation of tribal society.

"This committee will conduct a comprehensive assessment of demographic changes occurring across India due to illegal immigration and other unnatural causes, analyse patterns of abnormal population shifts at the levels of religious and social communities, and present a planned and time-bound solution for the same," Shah added.

PM Modi, delivering his Independence Day speech last year, had asserted that the government would not allow infiltrators to grab the land of tribals. He said that infiltrators were a danger to the country's security as they "snatch away the livelihood of the youth" as well as capture the land of the tribals.

"So, the government has decided to start a high-powered demography mission," he had said.

--IANS

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