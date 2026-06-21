Here’s how Kajol keeps her late father’s memory alive in her everyday life

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Actress Kajol has shared an emotional reflection on Father’s Day as she opened up about the enduring presence of her late father in her life.

In a heartfelt note, she expressed how cherished memories of her late father Shomu Mukherjee continue to live on through her smile and laughter. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Dilwale’ actress posted a rare monochrome image featuring her parents and wrote, “Looking at old pictures and realizing how much of you is still alive in my laugh. Miss you every single day #HappyFathersDay.”

The photo captures a warm moment between Kajol’s late father, filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee, and veteran actress Tanuja, as the two are seen posing together with smiles. Tanuja appears joyful and radiant as she shares a lighthearted moment with her husband.

A few days ago, Kajol remembered her late father on his birth anniversary. In a brief yet emotional note shared on social media, she expressed that even after many years since his passing, she had still not felt fully prepared to navigate life without her father. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress had written, "Dear dad, I still don't know how to do this without you (sic).” The post was accompanied by the caption, "Miss u every day.. #daddysgirlforever (sic).”

For the uninitiated, Shomu Mukherjee was a filmmaker who worked as a director, writer, and producer. He was widely known for films such as “Ek Baar Muskura Do,” “Nanha Shikari,” “Chhailla Babu,” “Fiffty Fiffty,” “Lover Boy,” “Pathar Ke Insan,” and “Sangdil Sanam.”

He met actress Tanuja during the making of “Ek Baar Muskura Do,” and the two gradually developed a relationship that eventually turned into love. The couple got married in 1973 and were blessed with two daughters, Kajol and Tanisha, both of whom went on to become actresses.

Shomu Mukherjee passed away on 10 April 2008 following a heart attack at the age of 64.

--IANS

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