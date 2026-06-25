June 25, 2026 12:42 PM हिंदी

Here’s how Amy Adams saved a stabbing victim

Here’s how Amy Adams saved a stabbing victim

Los Angeles, June 25 (IANS) Actress Amy Adams revealed that she saved a stabbing victim’s life using skills she learned from the short-lived medical drama show “Dr. Vegas.”

Adams said on the “Smartless” podcast that she and her family were the “first people on the scene” of the stabbing as they walked out of their “favorite” Santa Monica restaurant, reports variety.com.

“These people were screaming and a guy was walking and they were yelling, ‘He’s dying!’ And my husband’s like, ‘That’s blood!’” Adams recalled.

The actress shared that after spotting the man, who had been “stabbed in the neck,” her husband, Darren Le Gallo, stayed with her daughter, while she and her dad rushed in to help.

“He was bleeding and his friends were freaking out,” Adams said.

She explained that she felt very “focused” in the moment, using beach towels to apply pressure and stop the flow of blood.

Adams told the victim, “The more you struggle, the faster you’re going to bleed. Just lay down.”

This was advice she learned playing registered nurse Alice Doherty in “Dr. Vegas,” which ran for just five episodes in 2004. The show starred Rob Lowe as Dr. Billy Grant, a young doctor who lives and works in an old-school Las Vegas resort and casino.

It also stars Sarah Lancaster, Lisa Gabriel, Joe Pantoliano, Tom Sizemore and Adam Clark.

Adams said a year after the incident, she ran into the stabbing victim at a restaurant.

“A guy walks up to me… He’s like, ‘I heard a story that you and your dad were on the scene of a guy getting stabbed,’” she remembered. “And I was like, ‘Oh my God, it’s you.’ And it was him.”

Adams has been feted with various honours, including two Golden Globes, and has been nominated for six Academy Awards, seven British Academy Film Awards, and two Primetime Emmy Awards.

--IANS

dc/

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