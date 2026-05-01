May 01, 2026 10:30 PM हिंदी

‘Hera Pheri’ producer Firoz Nadiadwala files complaint, alleges original producers sold the film’s rights twice

‘Hera Pheri’ producer Firoz Nadiadwala files complaint, alleges original producers sold the film’s rights twice

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Producer Firoz Nadiadwala, 62, has filed a complaint at the Amboli police station in Mumbai over the copyright and remake rights of the film 'Hera Pheri'. The film is based on the Malayalam film 'Ramji Rao Speaking'. Firoz has claimed that he had legally purchased the remake rights of the story in Hindi and other languages (except South Indian languages) for Rs 4,50,000 from Suresh Kumar Singhal of M / s Compact Disc India Limited in 2000.

Firoz Nadiadwala has alleged that some people in connivance tried to usurp his legal rights and extort crores of rupees from him. In his complaint, he said that in 2000, just seven days before the release of the film, some people tried to extort money by pressuring him.

He said, "At that time, the film was heavily invested, so I had to pay under pressure for fear of defamation and loss, even though the court had given a stay order in my favour”.

As per the complaint, a new conspiracy has now been hatched after 25 years, as he alleged that the owners of the original film (Siddique K. L. and M. Paul Michael) sold the rights again to 'Gopala Pillai Vijayakumar' (M / s Seven Arts International) for a paltry sum of Rs 3 lakh on May 12, 2022, despite knowing that they had already sold the rights.

Firoz Nadiadwala said that in December 2024, he received a legal notice, in which his film 'Phir Hera Pheri' has been declared illegal. The people named in the complaint by the producer have demanded Rs 60 lakh and a 25% share of the total profits made from the film. In his complaint, Nadiadwala has said that the opposite parties are obstructing the process of public listing of his company.

He alleged that names of big stars like Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal are being used to spread false news about him, which is harming his business reputation. Police have started investigation into the matter and are likely to summon the parties.

--IANS

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