Hemant Soren breaks silence on JPSC-JSSC row, assures justice to students

Ranchi, Aug 4 (IANS) Amid the ongoing students agitation over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday issued his first public response, saying that the state government is treating the matter with utmost seriousness and sensitivity and that justice would be ensured within the constitutional and legal framework.

Speaking to reporters after a programme held in Ramgarh district's Nemra village on the first death anniversary of Dishom Guru Shibu Soren, the Chief Minister said the government remained committed to addressing the concerns raised by students.

"This is a sensitive government that believes in delivering justice. Whenever we take up an issue, we remain committed to resolving it. Our young people will certainly get justice within the ambit of the Constitution and the law," Soren said.

"I cannot tear open my chest to show how serious we are, but the government is taking this matter very seriously. This government has eyes, ears and sensitivity. Whatever is appropriate and in the interest of students, the state government will decide accordingly," he added.

The Chief Minister said investigations into the allegations were underway and that the government was awaiting reports from the agencies conducting the probes.

"We are waiting for the findings and conclusions of the investigating agencies. The people of the state will soon be informed in detail about the matter. Students will receive full support in accordance with constitutional and legal provisions," he said.

Soren said the government was closely monitoring developments and that administrative processes were continuing at all levels. He maintained that probe agencies were working actively and that the government's final decision would be announced after all facts and investigative findings were available.

Students protest at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi against alleged irregularities, corruption and paper leaks in JPSC and JSSC recruitment examinations entered Day 11 on Tuesday.

Their key demands include cancellation of the 14th JPSC Combined Civil Services Preliminary Examination, a CBI and ED probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment tests, including the JPSC and JSSC-CGL examinations, disclosure of OMR sheets, answer scripts of the main examination and category-wise cut-off marks, blacklisting of controversial examination agencies, and comprehensive reforms in recruitment bodies.

--IANS

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