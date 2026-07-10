Hema Malini reveals how Dharmendra improvised iconic opening steps of ‘Kal Ki Haseen Mulaqaat’ from ‘Charas’

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Veteran actress Hema Malini has shared a nostalgic anecdote about the making of the popular song ‘Kal Ki Haseen Mulaqaat’ from the 1976 film ‘Charas.’ She revealed how Dharmendra brought his own creative touch to their performances.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, the actress recalled that while the song was choreographed, Dharmendra would often add his own elements and improvise his moves. Recalling the opening sequence of the song, Hema said she particularly loved the way Dharmendra improvised the moves.

The actress-turned-politician shared, “That song was scripted here, but it was shot abroad. We were all shooting, and there were so many wonderful songs. Dharam ji used to add a lot of things from his side. Whatever the dance director choreographed, it wouldn’t always happen exactly that way. Dharam ji would bring his own ideas and expressions into it. Naturally, I would adapt my performance accordingly. The opening of Kal Ki Haseen Mulaqaat was so interesting. I was pushing him, and then he would come back inside again. These little things made the performance special.”

“Charas,” directed by Ramanand Sagar, set against the backdrop of the expulsion of the Indian community from Uganda by dictator Idi Amin in 1972. The film features Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Ajit, Amjad Khan, Sujit Kumar, Aruna Irani, Asrani, Keshto Mukherjee, and Tom Alter in key roles.

“Kal Ki Haseen Mulaqat Ke Liye” is a popular romantic duet from the 1976-released film "Charas." The song, featuring Dharmendra and Hema Malini, was sung by legendary playback singers Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar, with music composed by Laxmikant–Pyarelal.

Notably, Dharmendra and Hema Malini have starred together in over 25 films during their celebrated careers. Some of their most memorable collaborations include “Tum Haseen Main Jawaan,” “Seeta Aur Geeta,” “Sholay,” “Dream Girl,” and “The Burning Train,” among several other popular films.

--IANS

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