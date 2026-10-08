October 08, 2026 3:00 PM हिंदी

Hema Malini remembers Nana Patekar for his work towards betterment of farmers & underprivileged

Hema Malini remembers Nana Patekar for his work towards betterment of farmers & underprivileged

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini remembered actor Nana Patekar for his tireless work towards the betterment of the farmers of our country, along with the underprivileged.

Hema Malini penned a heartfelt tribute to Nana Patekar on social media, praising him for his unique acting skills.

She shared, "Today we have lost an icon of the film industry. Nana Patekar, who has carved a place for himself with his unique acting talent and was hailed as a complete institution of histrionics is no more. He is known for his tireless work for the Naam Foundation, always devoted to the betterment of farmers and the underprivileged (sic)."

Hema Malini revealed that she loved watching his movies. She also recalled the time when Nana Pateker said that she was his favourite actress.

"He has left behind a rich legacy of films in Hindi and Marathi that showcase his great talent in a variety of roles. I loved watching his films and his unique approach to his roles. He too has mentioned that I was his favourite actress in classic cinema. The film industry will surely miss this stawart," her post further read.

It must be noted that Hema Malini and Nana Patekar never got the opportunity to share screen space.

During his career spanning more than four decades across Hindi and Marathi cinema, Nana Patekar managed to create a special space for himself in the heart of movie buffs with his unmatched screen presence.

Along with acting, Nana Patekar was also highly involved in working towards the betterment of farmers and rural communities in Maharashtra.

Nana Patekar passed away on October 8, 2026, at the age of 75. According to reports, he suffered a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa.

He was reportedly found unconscious at his home and was rushed to Manipal Hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him through continuous CPR for around 45 minutes.

--IANS

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