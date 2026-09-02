September 02, 2026 12:40 PM हिंदी

Hema Malini recalls spiritual memories from her first visit to ISKCON’s New York temple

Hema Malini recalls spiritual memories from her first visit to ISKCON’s New York temple

Mumbai, Sept 2 (IANS) Veteran actress and BJP MP Hema Malini took a spiritual trip down memory lane as she revisited memories of her visit to the first Iskcon temple in New York.

On the auspicious occasion of Srila Prabhupada Jayanti, the actress shared a heartfelt throwback from her visit to the historic temple. Taking to Instagram, Hema revealed that she visited the ISKCON temple located at 26 Second Avenue, New York, on July 29 and 30, 2026. Sharing the memory with her followers, she described the humble storefront as the place where Srila Prabhupada began a worldwide spiritual movement.

The actress paid tribute to Srila Prabhupada and expressed her admiration for the spiritual significance of the historic location. She wrote, “On the auspicious eve of Srila Prabhupada Jayanti, revisiting a most inspiring memory - my visit to the first ISKCON temple at 26 Second Avenue, New York on 29th and 30th July 2026. The humble little storefront where Srila Prabhupada started a worldwide spiritual revolution. All glories to Srila Prabhupada! #throwback #iskcon #mathuravrindavan #iskcontemplenewyork #MatchlessGifts.”

The ‘Sholay’ actress also shared a couple of videos and photographs from her visit, in which she can be seen receiving a warm welcome. Along with these glimpses, Hema Malini posted several solo pictures capturing her presence at the temple.

For the unversed, Hema Malini has maintained a close association with ISKCON for several years and is a life member of the spiritual organization. Her connection with the movement reflects her long-standing interest in spirituality and devotion.

The actress was raised in a South Indian Vaishnava family, which also shaped her spiritual outlook. Over the years, she became closely associated with ISKCON through her visits to its Juhu temple in Mumbai.

She has also been part of notable ISKCON celebrations and international gatherings, including the ISKCON 60 Origins Gala held in New York.

--IANS

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