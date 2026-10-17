Hema Malini recalls playing Goddess Kali in ‘Maa Dakshineshwari Kali’ on Durga Saptami

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Veteran actress and BJP MP Hema Malini recalled playing Goddess Kali in the devotional film “Jai Dakshineshwar Kali Maa” as she extended wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Durga Saptami.

Taking to Instagram, Hema shared a video clip from the film, which was shared by one of her ardent fans. The ‘Sholay’ actress also remembered the love and devotion with which singer Anuradha Paudwal's song was filmed.

Sharing the clip, Hema wrote, “On the auspicious day of Durga Saptami, presenting a video clip shared by one of my ardent fans, Vishal Kumar. The clip is from the movie ‘Maa Dakshineshwari Kali,' and this beautiful song was sung by Anuradha Paudwal.”

Recalling the filming of the dance number, she added, “When I saw this clip I remember the love and devotion with which Anuradha Ji got this dance number shot.” Hema also extended her festive greetings to her followers.

The 78-year-old actress also features Hema Malini dressed as Goddess Kali, performing a dance sequence alongside figures portraying demons, from the devotional film “Jai Dakshineshwar Kali Maa.”

The ‘Baghban’ actress, known for her work across Hindi cinema, has also been associated with mythological and devotional projects. Her portrayal of Goddess Kali in the film remains a memorable part of her screen journey.

The 1996 devotional film “Jai Dakshineshwar Kali Maa” featured veteran actress Hema Malini in the role of Goddess Kali. The story revolves around Jyoti, played by Mrinal Kulkarni, a devoted follower of the goddess who faces mistreatment at the hands of her family and mother-in-law. Hema’s character intervenes to protect Jyoti and help her overcome the hardships she faces. Directed by Shantilal Soni, the film was produced by singer Anuradha Paudwal.

Hema Malini had earlier welcomed Navratri with a performance of her popular ballet ‘Durga’ at a special event in Telangana.

The actress and politician shared glimpses of her performance on social media. The dance ballet paid tribute to Goddess Durga and the power of the divine feminine, conveying the message of good prevailing over evil.

--IANS

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