Helly Shah shares her experience of stepping into comic role for the first time with ‘Chumbak’

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Actress Helly Shah, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming streaming series ‘Chumbak’, has said that she enjoyed the experience of stepping into a comic role for the show.

The actress attended the trailer launch of the film in the city on Wednesday. She shared her experience of working on the show, as she said, “Comedy is completely new. this is my first time doing comedy. I have never done comedy before. And I was honestly so nervous, so unsure if I will be able to pull it off or not. But I personally feel it's Atish sir's trust and belief in me that I can do this. And I am just so, so glad that he could see that spark of twinkle in me because I honestly went on the set after surrendering”.

While the actress was earlier seen in the comedy-drama streaming series ‘Gullak’, her part in the show leaned towards drama, making ‘Chumbak’ her full-fledged comic role.

She further mentioned, “I didn't know how it will be, what I will do. But he has helped me explore a part of myself as an actor. Because I didn't know that I could do comedy. I didn't know that something like this could come out of me”.

“And I am so thankful to sir. Because I think I told sir on the last day as well. I think I shiver because this is something so close to my heart. And I always get emotional that I have done something new. And he has trusted me with all his heart”, she added.

--IANS

aa/