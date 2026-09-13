Heidi Klum gifts her son Henry Ferrari on his 21st birthday

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Heidi Klum recently celebrated her eldest son’s birthday with a very special present. She surprised her child Henry with a red Ferrari F430 to mark his 21st birthday.

She took to her Instagram recently, and shared a video highlighting the gift-giving moment, Henry can be seen walking outside with his stepfather, Tom Kaulitz, as Klum recorded her child’s surprised reaction to his new vehicle, which retails for more than six figures.

She said in the video, “I can’t believe it is that time. You’ve been waiting for so many years”.

Henry said, “Oh my God! Jesus Christ. I don’t even know what to say”.

In a follow-up Instagram post, Heidi Klum shared a throwback video of a teenage Henry, in which he explained a bet he and Kaulitz, 37, made.

Henry said, “It’s happening on Christmas, and if I lose Mario Kart, then I can’t play video games for three months, and I have to do a painting of me driving. But if I win, then Tom has to give me a Ferrari when I’m 21”.

Heidi Klum is a mom to four children total with her ex-husband Seal. Alongside Henry, the pair also share daughters Leni, 22, and Lou, 16, plus son Johan, 19. After Klum and Kaulitz wed for a second time in 2019.

Heidi Klum has expanded her career into television, gaining widespread popularity as the host and executive producer of Project Runway, which earned her an Emmy Award.

--IANS

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